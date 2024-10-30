Massive fire at Noida sector 74 banquet hall, electrician killed

An electrician was killed in a major fire that broke out at a banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida around 3 am on Wednesdayr. The banquet hall in Noida Sector 74, which was worth crores of rupees, was reduced to ashes.

As many as 15 fire tenders reached the site within 10 minutes. It took a long time to extinguish the fire as the structure was huge, said police.

Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said “At around 3:30am, we got information that fire broke out at Lotus Grandeur banquet hall in Noida Sector 74. A total of 15 fire tenders reached here. Fire has been brought under control. One electrician, Parminder lost his life in the fire...”

However, the exact cause of what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet.

More details into the matter are awaited.