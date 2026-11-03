MCD barrier free toll project delayed; trials at Ghazipur to start in this week

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi‘s (MCD) multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) toll collection system at Delhi’s borders, which was originally planned for an October 31 launch, has been delayed. The equipment is currently being installed at only 20 of these locations. While trials are expected to begin at some major border points like Ghazipur within a day or two, the overall switch to all border toll plazas is likely to take another three to four months.

The MCD collects tolls from commercial vehicles entering Delhi. (Representative file photo)

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Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system is a barrier-less electronic tolling technology that allows vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping or slowing down. Overhead gantries equipped with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) readers, sensors and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras detect vehicles and automatically deduct toll charges digitally.

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A senior municipal official said that around 85% of the overall traffic volume is observed at 20 major border points which will be made operational in the next three weeks after a trial period.

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“Our equipment installation with ANPR cameras is nearly complete on major border entry points. We will need trials to cross check that data being captured by the system is accurate in comparison to the existing RFID based system. At border points like Ghazipur, the trial will start in one to two days. If the trials are successful, the system will be implemented at these 20 points within this month. The remaining smaller border points will need more time,” official added.

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{{^usCountry}} The MCD collects tolls from commercial vehicles entering Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCD collects tolls from commercial vehicles entering Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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HT had reported on September 15 with Delhi’s annual winter pollution season just weeks away, on-ground work on a barrier-free toll collection system for commercial vehicles at the national Capital’s border entry points was yet to begin, raising concerns that serpentine jams at toll plazas likely add to vehicular emissions during the most polluted months.

The Supreme Court, faced with reports of serpentine queues at Delhi’s borders amid the city’s worsening pollution, on December 17 last year directed MCD to urgently consider the temporary closure or shifting of nine toll plazas.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant asked MCD to consider suspending toll collection, making it clear that financial considerations could not outweigh public interest. “Why can’t the officials say that till January, there will be no toll plaza?” the bench remarked.

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In 2018, an RFID system was installed at 13 major toll plazas, with the objective of facilitating cashless toll collection and the payment of the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC). In practice, however, issues such as insufficient tag balances or vehicles passing through express lanes without paying tolls have necessitated manual cash collection and the stopping of vehicles, leading to traffic congestion. This results in motorists getting stuck in traffic for hours, while idling vehicles contribute to increased fuel consumption and air pollution.

Trial to begin this week; system to be fully operational by the third week

MCD officials said that the installation of ANPR cameras and RFID tag readers at 20 toll plazas is in its final stages.

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“The process faced a slight delay due to rainfall over the past three days. Trial for the MLFF (Multi-Lane Free Flow) system will commence at the Ghazipur toll plaza. Following necessary adjustments based on the trial results, the system will be implemented across all 20 toll plazas by the third week of October,” official added.

Last month, the MCD received approval to install these devices at toll plazas falling under the jurisdiction of the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), with the authorization covering the period between September 16 and September 20. The NHAI took approximately one and a half months to complete this approval process. Consequently, the MCD could only begin the installation work towards the end of September, and the process is currently ongoing.

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The process of awarding MCD’s toll collection contract also faced delays and controversy, with the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that tender conditions were “manipulated”.

A statement from AAP and the Delhi government on the issue is awaited. The copy will be updated whenever it is received.

MCD has maintained that all norms were followed and said pleas challenging the award were dismissed by the court. The selected agency will collect toll at 154 MCD toll plazas and install the MLFF technology as part of the contract. The executing agency is expected to spend around ₹200 crore on the MLFF system, an amount included in the tender conditions, the official said.

The new contract is projected to generate annual toll revenue of around ₹964 crore for MCD.

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