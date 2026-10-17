MHA asks MCD for audit plan covering every building in city

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed by the Union home ministry to prepare a roadmap for a citywide audit of fire and structural safety of every house and building in the Capital, including those in unauthorised localities. The initial report on the action plan will be submitted to MHA in 10 days, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Delhi has around 3.25 million buildings, while the first phase of Census 2027 recorded about 7.6 million census houses across the Capital. (HT Archive)

Auditing every house in Delhi would be a mammoth exercise, requiring substantial funding, manpower and independent technical expertise, with civic agencies lacking the capacity to inspect millions of buildings, senior officials said.

The directive – issued in a meeting which was attended by official from Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Fire Services, New Delhi Municipal Corportaion (NDMC), Delhi Police and MCD – follows a series of deadly incidents that have renewed concerns over building safety in the Capital. Fires, including the Palam blaze that killed nine people, and building collapses in Satya Niketan, Saidulajab and, most recently, New Seemapuri have highlighted the risks posed by unsafe structures and inadequate fire precautions.

“We have been asked to submit an action plan on citywide audits on fire and structural safety. Since the number of buildings is so large, such a mammoth exercise will take a lot of time and independent auditors may be required,” a senior civic official said, requesting anonymity.

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Scale, Costs and Staffing Challenges The scale of the task is evident from the available figures. Delhi recorded around 5.5 million households and 7.6 million census houses in the first phase of Census 2027. A household refers to people who normally live together and share a kitchen, while a census house is a building or part of a building recognised as a separate living unit, whether occupied or vacant. One building can contain multiple census houses such as flats.

MCD’s annual dangerous-building survey, meanwhile, estimates that Delhi has around 3.25 million buildings. The survey relies largely on visual inspections to flag warning signs such as cracks and leaning walls. The exercise proposed by MHA would go further by examining both structural integrity and fire safety.

“The final decision will be taken by MHA, but any citywide structural safety audit will require massive resources, logistical arrangements and manpower,” a second civic official said. Older buildings, structures without approved building plans and properties in unplanned settlements would need to be prioritised, the official added.