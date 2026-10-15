MHA, Ladakh bodies to hold fresh talks in Leh as Modi unveils ₹3,350-crore development projects today

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate developmental projects worth ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh on Thursday, a fresh round of talks will be held between the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the Ladakh leadership in Leh. The PM will dedicate to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the BRO. (@narendramodi X)

So far, the Ladakh leadership, especially the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has held several rounds of talks on various issues, such as special status and statehood for the Ladakh Union Territory (UT).

LAB convenor Gelek Phunchok said, “During the meeting on September 9, the MHA had assured both bodies that a follow-up meeting would be held. We now look forward to meaningful deliberations and tangible progress on Ladakh’s long-pending demands,” he said, adding that the people of Ladakh have waited patiently and struggled consistently for the fulfilment of their legitimate aspirations.

“The forthcoming meeting must, therefore, mark a decisive step towards resolving their long-standing concerns. While the possibility of advancing the necessary measures during the forthcoming winter session of Parliament will depend on the proposals and the subsequent process, there is an urgent need to establish a clear and time-bound course of action,” he said.

Phunchok said that the LAB and KDA will approach this meeting with a constructive spirit and a willingness to engage meaningfully. “We now look to the MHA to match this approach with concrete proposals, clear commitments and timely action so that Ladakh’s aspirations can be addressed without further delay,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PM will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation five major development projects worth around ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh on Thursday via video conferencing.

“He (PM) will also address the gathering on the occasion. The five projects will strengthen connectivity, improve energy infrastructure, conserve cultural heritage and enhance water security in the region,” the government spokesman said.

The PM will inaugurate the new passenger terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Leh, built at a cost of ₹640 crore. Spread over 23,800 square metres, the modern terminal is designed to handle 35 lakh passengers annually.

The PM will also dedicate to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

“Connecting Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar valley, the road provides an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh, supplementing the Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways. Traversing challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass, the road marks a significant engineering achievement. Its strategic importance lies in enhancing operational mobility and strengthening logistical support for the Armed Forces. It will also benefit residents of Zanskar by improving access to healthcare, education, markets and essential services,” the spokesman said.

He said that to strengthen energy security and harness Ladakh’s renewable energy potential, the PM will inaugurate the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV Double-Circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line. “The projects will strengthen power evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of Ladakh’s electricity network.”

The PM will also inaugurate India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat, Leh. Ladakh is home to hundreds of prehistoric rock art sites featuring carvings of wildlife, human figures and symbolic representations that offer valuable insights into thousands of years of human history.

These petroglyphs are an irreplaceable record of the region’s cultural and civilisational past. The conservation park will provide a dedicated space for protecting these vulnerable archaeological remains, raising public awareness and encouraging responsible heritage tourism.

“The PM will also inaugurate 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative aimed at addressing Ladakh’s unique geographical and climatic challenges through water conservation, in line with the objectives of Mission Amrit Sarovar,” spokesperson added.