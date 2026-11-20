The Delhi Police on Friday said they had foiled a suspected firing attack on a south Delhi-based social media influencer over an extortion attempt allegedly planned by fugitive gangster Rashid Cablewala, arresting two men and apprehending a minor with five semi-automatic pistols, 11 cartridges and a stolen motorcycle. Police said the three suspects were allegedly recruited through a Cablewala associate to target the south Delhi influencer in a planned firing attack.

The arrested men have been identified as Sahil Idrish, 20, and Saad Malik, 22, both residents of Loni in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. The apprehended minor is also from Ghaziabad. The three were allegedly recruited by Cablewala through an associate to open fire on the influencer, who has between 300,000 and 400,000 followers on Instagram.

A resident of northeast Delhi, Cablewala is suspected to be operating his gang from Dubai. He had been associated with jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba. His gang is active in the trans-Yamuna belt and mostly involved in extortion, running betting and narcotics syndicates, two police officers aware of his activities said.

The influencer had received a threatening extortion call from Cablewala around 10 days ago. A case of extortion and criminal intimidation was registered on his complaint at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said.

“The alleged accused disclosed that on the instructions of their handler, they had recorded threatening videos declaring their allegiance to Cable and other members of his gang. They used encrypted communication platforms to communicate with Cablewala and others,” DCP Kumar said.

The DCP declined to disclose the influencer’s identity, citing safety and security concerns. He said police intercepted the two men around 5am on Thursday after noticing them allegedly trying to evade personnel near Sholay Wali Gali in Nizamuddin Basti. A search led to the recovery of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

A case was registered and the two were interrogated about their possession of the firearms and cartridges. Their interrogation led to the recovery of four more pistols and eight cartridges and the apprehension of their juvenile associate.

“Their questioning revealed a suspected conspiracy to carry out a firing attack on an Instagram influencer residing in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area. The accused allegedly disclosed their association with persons connected to the Rashid Cablewala gang network and their alleged role in executing the planned attack,” Kumar said.

During preliminary questioning, Sahil Idrish and Saad Malik disclosed that they had travelled to Delhi from Ghaziabad along with the minor. They allegedly stayed at a guest house before proceeding to Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti.

“The accused further disclosed that the minor was accompanying them but had moved away in search of food when the police intercepted them. The guest house stay, travel route, movements of the accused and the teenager’s alleged role are being verified through CCTV footage, technical evidence and other available sources,” he added.

The police are now looking for the person who introduced the three alleged accused to Cablewala and supplied them with the illegal firearms and ammunition to execute the planned firing attack on the social media influencer.