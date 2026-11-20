#KhauDelhi
What: SARAS Food Festival
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: November 21 to December 8
Timing: 11.30am to 9.30pm
Entry: ₹300- ₹500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Symphony of Sinners (Director: Kamal Kishore Pal)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, , 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹250 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: 9th Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival, Season-III | 27 Down (1974, Hindi), Where is the Friend’s House? (1987, Persian) & La Haine (1995, French)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: November 21
Timing: 10.30am to 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Kala-Kaushal Utsav 2026
Where: Open Amphitheatre, KalaGram, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 21
Timing: 2pm to 5pm
Entry: ₹300- ₹500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: SaMaPa – Sangeet Sammelan 2026 Ft. Swati Tiwari (Vocals), Rupak Kulkarni (Flute) & Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar (Dhrupad)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 21
Timing: 5.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: E3 – Ephemeral Echoes of the Earth (Curator: Georgina Maddox)
Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: November 21 to 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: The Bihari Bhoj
Where: Sparrows At Home Cafe, Sector 32, Noida
When: November 21
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: ₹1,200/person
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
#DilliWalks
What: Thugs of Delhi
Where: Parsi Anjuman Hall, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near Delhi Gate
When: November 21
Timing: 10am
Entry: ₹650 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Chirag Panjwani Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: November 21
Timing: 4pm
Entry: ₹599 & ₹999 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Syrup
Where: The Ashok Hotel, The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: November 20 & 21
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
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