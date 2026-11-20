#KhauDelhi What: SARAS Food Festival Gram it: Delhiites woke up to a thick blanket of smog on a chilly morning, on Friday. Here's how the morning walkers witnessed it, near the India Gate. As per IMD forecast for today, Delhiites can expect dense fog at isolated places across the city. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: November 21 to December 8

Timing: 11.30am to 9.30pm

Entry: ₹300- ₹500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Symphony of Sinners (Director: Kamal Kishore Pal)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, , 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹250 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall What: 9th Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival, Season-III | 27 Down (1974, Hindi), Where is the Friend’s House? (1987, Persian) & La Haine (1995, French)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: November 21

Timing: 10.30am to 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Kala-Kaushal Utsav 2026

Where: Open Amphitheatre, KalaGram, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 21

Timing: 2pm to 5pm

Entry: ₹300- ₹500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: SaMaPa – Sangeet Sammelan 2026 Ft. Swati Tiwari (Vocals), Rupak Kulkarni (Flute) & Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar (Dhrupad)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 21

Timing: 5.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: E3 – Ephemeral Echoes of the Earth (Curator: Georgina Maddox)

Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: November 21 to 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#KhauDelhi What: The Bihari Bhoj

Where: Sparrows At Home Cafe, Sector 32, Noida

When: November 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: ₹1,200/person

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

#DilliWalks What: Thugs of Delhi

Where: Parsi Anjuman Hall, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near Delhi Gate

When: November 21

Timing: 10am

Entry: ₹650 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Chirag Panjwani Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: November 21

Timing: 4pm

Entry: ₹599 & ₹999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Wedding Syrup

Where: The Ashok Hotel, The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: November 20 & 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

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