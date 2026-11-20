New Delhi, Gangster Naseem Durrani, allegedly associated with Dawood Ibrahim and wanted in connection with a murder outside Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's camp office, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Bulandshahr, officials said on Friday. Dawood-linked gangster wanted in Delhi killings shot dead in encounter in UP's Bulandshahr

In a statement issued in Lucknow, Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash said Durrani was an alleged member of the infamous 'D-Company' founded by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

According to the STF, Durrani on instructions of a key D-Company operative Chhota Shakeel had accepted contracts to eliminate Pakistani-Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah and gangster Chhota Rajan, currently lodged in Tihar Jail. However, he was brought down before he could execute the plans.

At the time of his death, he was wanted in an attempted murder case registered at Loni police station in Ghaziabad, with a reward of ₹50,000 announced for his arrest. He was also wanted in two separate murder cases in Delhi, the statement said.

More than 26 criminal cases, including four murder cases, attempt to murder and extortion, were registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, it added.

Special Commissioner of Police Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal said Durrani was allegedly linked to Chhota Shakeel. He had also allegedly taken a contract to eliminate Pakistani-Canadian writer and journalist Tarek Fatah.

Chhota Shakeel had provided Naseem with information regarding Fatah's movements and instructed him to execute the target during his visits to Delhi. Naseem had also conducted reconnaissance at Film City, Sector 16-A, Noida, where Fatah was expected to visit for a television programme, he said.

Durrani's name had emerged during the investigation into the November 16 killing of Sameer, who was shot dead outside Kapil Mishra's camp office in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area. More than 12 rounds were fired at the victim during the attack, police said.

The encounter took place late on Thursday near the Sikandra bypass in Bulandshahr during a joint operation conducted by Delhi Police's Crime Branch and the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh STF.

The joint team surrounded Durrani, who allegedly attempted to flee on a scooter. He was carrying two firearms and opened fire at police personnel in a desperate escape bid, Dhaliwal said.

The police team retaliated, killing the gangster in the exchange of fire, he said.

Durrani was also allegedly involved in two sensational murders in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area in the past six months, the STF statement said.

Durrani operated an Instagram account named "Live to Kill", which he allegedly used to spread fear and attract people towards criminal activities. Police are investigating who managed the account and how it was used to expand his network, Dhaliwal said.

The officer said Durrani had recently become active in the trans-Yamuna area. His killing would deal a major blow to the criminal network, he added.

Police are also working to identify and apprehend his associates who remain at large, Dhaliwal said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.