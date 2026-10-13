DDA offers 2,516 LIG flats in Narela at 25% discount; prices start at ₹14.95 lakh
DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Registration of housing units in Narela will open on October 14, while bookings will begin on October 20
For those planning to buy a home this festive season, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering 2,516 lower-income group (LIG) flats in Narela under its DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026. The flats are available at a 25% discount, with prices starting at around ₹15 lakh.
Registration will open on October 14 during Navratri 2026, while bookings will begin on October 20 at noon through the DDA Awaas Portal.
Applicants will have to pay a booking amount of ₹1 lakh. A one-time, non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500 is also required to register on the DDA Awaas Portal, a DDA circular said.
DDA housing scheme: Flat locations, sizes and prices
The 2,516 flats are located in Narela across two pockets in Sectors G2–G6.
Narela, Pocket 3: A total of 1,020 flats, each measuring 49.90 sq m, are available at a tentative price of ₹15.01 lakh.
Narela, Pocket 6: The remaining 1,496 flats are available at a tentative price of ₹14.95 lakh each.
After the 25% discount, the estimated starting price of flats in Pocket 3 is ₹15.01 lakh, while flats in Pocket 6 are priced at around ₹14.95 lakh. The final price of an individual flat may vary depending on its actual plinth area, the circular said.
Also Read: DDA offers 25% discount on 1,200+ Narela flats; prices from ₹33.4 lakh, option to merge units
Additional charges and application process
The tentative flat prices do not include maintenance charges, water connection charges or conversion charges. These will be payable at the applicable rates when the demand-cum-allotment letters are issued.
All applications and transactions must be processed through the DDA’s dedicated Awaas Portal.
Also Read: Delhi Master Plan 2047 explained: What it means for housing, redevelopment and NCR’s real estate market
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More