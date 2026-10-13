DDA offers 2,516 LIG flats in Narela at 25% discount; prices start at ₹14.95 lakh

For those planning to buy a home this festive season, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering 2,516 lower-income group (LIG) flats in Narela under its DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026. The flats are available at a 25% discount, with prices starting at around ₹15 lakh. DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Registration of housing units in Narela will open on October 14, while bookings will begin on October 20 (DDA)

Registration will open on October 14 during Navratri 2026, while bookings will begin on October 20 at noon through the DDA Awaas Portal.

Applicants will have to pay a booking amount of ₹1 lakh. A one-time, non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500 is also required to register on the DDA Awaas Portal, a DDA circular said.

DDA housing scheme: Flat locations, sizes and prices The 2,516 flats are located in Narela across two pockets in Sectors G2–G6.

Narela, Pocket 3: A total of 1,020 flats, each measuring 49.90 sq m, are available at a tentative price of ₹15.01 lakh.

Narela, Pocket 6: The remaining 1,496 flats are available at a tentative price of ₹14.95 lakh each.

After the 25% discount, the estimated starting price of flats in Pocket 3 is ₹15.01 lakh, while flats in Pocket 6 are priced at around ₹14.95 lakh. The final price of an individual flat may vary depending on its actual plinth area, the circular said.

Also Read: DDA offers 25% discount on 1,200+ Narela flats; prices from ₹33.4 lakh, option to merge units

Additional charges and application process The tentative flat prices do not include maintenance charges, water connection charges or conversion charges. These will be payable at the applicable rates when the demand-cum-allotment letters are issued.

All applications and transactions must be processed through the DDA’s dedicated Awaas Portal.

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