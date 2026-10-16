Delhi to set up 250 idol collection kiosks

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Plastindia Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, under which the MCD will set up 250 kiosks across its wards to collect damaged idols and worship items. Under the MoU, the MCD will set up 250 kiosks across its wards to collect damaged idols and worship items (Photo for representation)

The initiative, launched at the direction of chief minister Rekha Gupta, aims to promote environmentally responsible religious practices. So far, 60 kiosks have been installed, Plastindia Foundation chairman Alok Tibrewala said.

Tibrewala said the Plastindia Foundation developed, supplied and installed the kiosks free of cost as part of its commitment to environmental protection and responsible waste management.

Under the agreement, the MCD will manage the kiosks, including staffing, maintenance, collection and transportation of materials to authorised facilities. The Delhi government will coordinate with the concerned departments and agencies to ensure effective implementation.

Gupta said the initiative would help align religious traditions with environmental protection and urged residents to participate in the programme. “Faith and devotion are integral to our cultural heritage, but protecting the environment and fulfilling our civic responsibilities are equally important,” she said.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the centres would provide designated locations for residents to deposit damaged idols and worship materials after religious rituals. He said the MCD would focus on their upkeep and accessibility.

The programme was attended by Wahi, standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav and municipal commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, among other officials.