Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) a long-time ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance is likely to make a formal announcement of the party’s stand on the alliance on Saturday, people aware of the matter said. MDMK set to announce stand on DMK alliance

This comes after a host of issues were discussed in an executive committee meeting presided by party chief Vaiko on Friday, including on whether to stay or exit from the DMK-led alliance following the recent fissures that emerged between the DMK and MDMK, they said.

At the party’s high-level committee meeting held at MDMK headquarters in Chennai, one of the party’s two legislators Senthil Selvan (Sirkali) did not attend triggering speculation that he may tender resignation and join the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The other lawmaker T Rajendran (Kadayanallur), however attended the meeting, the people said.

A formal announcement on the party’s stand is expected to be made on June 27 by Vaiko after the general council meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday morning, party insiders said.

Fissures between the DMK and the MDMK emerged after MP and son of Vaiko, Durai Vaiko had commented early this month that it was “unfortunate” that the party MLA’s contested under the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol as they could not extend support to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) when Governor Rajendra Arlekar had instructed TVK to prove the party’s majority in the assembly.

On June 4, Vaiko had formally declared that he was “compelled” by DMK to contest under the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol in the April 23 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

He had voiced concern that he was given only four seats in the assembly elections whereas other alliance partners including Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) was alloted 10 seats and one Rajya Sabha seat, 8 seats to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), 27 seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress.

Vaiko had met chief minister C Joseph Vijay on June 17 at the Secretariat and praised him saying, “He is a simple, down to earth and transparent person.”

“Ever since this government was formed, there has been absolutely no room for the word commission here. It is a healthy administration that warms the hearts of the people,” Vaiko had said then.