Meat shops in two Bengaluru areas asked to remain shut amid PM Modi's visit

The meat shops in two areas of Bengaluru Urban district were directed to remain shut for around 34 hours as a security precaution ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Friday visit, an official police order said.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday morning to attend an event at S-VYASA University and inaugurate the Namma Metro Pink Line. (ANI File)

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The order, dated November 10 and issued by the Bengaluru City police commissioner, covers meat shops within the limits of Jigani Town Municipal Council and Kallubalu Gram Panchayat. The restriction will be in force from 6am on November 12 until 4pm on November 13.

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Invoking Section 163(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the order said the restrictions were necessary “to ensure the security of the Prime Minister and maintain law and order in the area”.

“….There is a possibility of anti-social elements or miscreants attempting to disrupt public order during the programme. Therefore, to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister and maintain peace in the area, the police have requested that meat shops be closed for the specified period,” the order, issued in Kannada, said.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday morning to attend an event at S-VYASA University and inaugurate the Namma Metro Pink Line. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday morning to attend an event at S-VYASA University and inaugurate the Namma Metro Pink Line. {{/usCountry}}