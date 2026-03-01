Vijayawada, Mediation in the country is no longer confined to halls or elite clubs but has reached the very heart of villages and streets, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Sunday. Mediation no longer confined to halls, elite clubs, but entered villages and streets: CJI Surya Kant

Addressing a symposium on meditation here, Justice Kant asserted that mediation is deeply ingrained in India's DNA and has historically been an effective mode of dispute resolution.

"The mediation, all of you know, is something in our DNA… And now mediation in India is not only in the discussion within the halls or within the elite clubs or in the urban areas. Mediation has entered villages. Mediation has entered the streets. Mediation has entered the households where unfortunate disputes are there."

Highlighting its cultural significance, he referenced Lord Krishna as the first codified mediator who tried to resolve the conflict between the two warring group in Maharbharata.

The story where Lord Krishna failed to mediate between the two warring groups conveys a crucial point that prompts introspection and emphasises the importance of mediation.

According to Justice Kant, the country is growing, so is the economy, start-ups, new industries, big industries, and commercial entities are entering the market. When commerce enters, disputes are natural.

" And therefore the commercial entities, the business people are preferring mediation because not only that the dispute is resolved, but also maintains their relationship intact for future business transactions," he asserted.

The temperament, conduct, integrity, and mediation culture of the mediators play a very vital role in the success of the mediation, he opined.

Justice Kant mentioned that three things, the trained mediators should keep in mind are that the parties must have trust and faith in the mediator, the second is the faith in the institution where the mediator is appointed and the final one is the enforceability of the mediation terms and conditions once the parties settle down.

