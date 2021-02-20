IND USA
NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
india news

Meet Indian-American Mohan who announced Mars landing

“Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” Mohan announced on Thursday as scientists in the mission control room of the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory erupted in cheers.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:10 AM IST

Eleven minutes after touchdown, American scientist of Indian origin Dr Swati Mohan announced to her colleagues that Nasa’s rover, Perseverance, had landed successfully on planet Mars.

“Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” Mohan announced on Thursday as scientists in the mission control room of the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory erupted in cheers.

By the time the Nasa scientist made the announcement at 02:29am IST (Friday), Perseverance was on the Martian surface for 11 minutes – the time it takes to receive a message from Mars to Earth. It was Mohan who was responsible for the descent and landing of the rover through the thin Martian atmosphere, described by Nasa scientists as “seven minutes of terror”. And it came through. The rover — which will for the next one Martian year (or 687 Earth days) look for proof of ancient microbial life -- successfully landed near the Jezero crater.

Mohan, who was the Guidance, Navigation, and Controls (GN&C) Operations Lead for the mission, explained in a video from 2019: “If we didn’t have Terrain Relative Navigation, the probability of landing safely at Jezero Crater is about 80 to 85%. But with Mars 2020, we can actually bring that probability of success of landing safely at Jezero Crater all the way up to 99% safe every single time.”

The Terrain Relative Navigation is a new technology used by the rover to photograph the Martian surface while descending through the atmosphere with a parachute and determining a safe landing site.

Mohan has been working on the Mars mission for the last eight years. She has previously worked on Nasa’s Cassini mission to planet Saturn and the GRAIL mission to the moon.

Mohan, born in Bengaluru, came to the US at the age of one and was raised in Northern Virginia and Washington DC. She studied mechanical engineering at Cornell University, and completed her masters and doctorate in aeronautics and astronautics from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But it wasn’t always her dream to explore space. Till the age of 16, she wanted to be a paediatrician. It took a physics teacher and her love for Star Trek that triggered her interest in discoveries of the universe.

“Actually, I wanted to be a paediatrician until I was about 16 years old. I was always interested in space, but I didn’t really know about opportunities to turn that interest into a job. I remember watching the first episode of Star Trek at 9, and seeing the beautiful depictions of the new regions of the universe that they were exploring. I remember thinking I want to do that. I want to find new and beautiful places in the universe,” she was quoted as saying by Nasa profile of Mars2020 scientists.

The HPC recommended that the width of the Char Dham road project should be 5.5 metres instead of 7.5 meters being constructed by state’s public works department (PWD )to Supreme Court in third week of July 2020.(HT file photo)
The HPC recommended that the width of the Char Dham road project should be 5.5 metres instead of 7.5 meters being constructed by state's public works department (PWD )to Supreme Court in third week of July 2020.(HT file photo)
india news

Rampant construction, Char Dham project may amplify ecological risk

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:38 AM IST
It’s the sound of hills being eaten into for the Char Dham road project; the rubble, including huge boulders from the blasted hill slopes are gathered all along the road, some perilously close to the edge. Geologists say this can’t be good for the high Himalayas.
MS Golwalkar of the RSS, who met Mahatma Gandhi in September 1947.(HT Archives)
MS Golwalkar of the RSS, who met Mahatma Gandhi in September 1947.(HT Archives)
india news

Controversy after govt pays tribute to MS Golwalkar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Another official who asked not to be named said it was not the first time that the government was marking the birth anniversary of the Sangh’s second chief.
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
A police spokesperson said: "Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them." (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
india news

Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST
The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group that is controlled by top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the attack in a statement.
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims', and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
india news

21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao

By Haider Naqvi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The three Dalit girls were found unconscious in a field near their home in Unnao district late on Wednesday by family members. Two of them died soon after, and the third, who is 16 years old, is in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(File Photo/AFP )
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.(File Photo/AFP )
india news

Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Lawyer representing Disha told the court that there were irregularities in the case diary; police to seek activist’s custody again next week.
The increase in cases is being reported even as restrictions on several economic and social activities have eased across the country, and people and governments appear to be getting complacent, with almost no mask discipline, experts warned. (Representative Image)(AP)
The increase in cases is being reported even as restrictions on several economic and social activities have eased across the country, and people and governments appear to be getting complacent, with almost no mask discipline, experts warned. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala were responsible for 75% of 13,632 new cases recorded on Friday
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy rate of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials. The vaccine uses a similar adenovirus vector as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, whose Indian variant is Covishield.(AP)
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy rate of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials. The vaccine uses a similar adenovirus vector as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, whose Indian variant is Covishield.(AP)
india news

Dr Reddy’s applies for Sputnik authorisation

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government is going out of its way to compensate the farmers whose lands are being acquired and that they should cooperate. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant).(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government is going out of its way to compensate the farmers whose lands are being acquired and that they should cooperate. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant).(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
india news

200 farmers protesting against upcoming Goa airport arrested in fresh flare-up

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:40 AM IST
  • The proposed International Airport at Goa’s northern frontier is being built on 1-crore square metres of land that has been acquired after much opposition that lasted more than a decade and was challenged right up to the Supreme Court.
The draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva Temple threatened to spoil the Odisha government’s plans of proposed beautification of the Lingaraj Temple as the latter came within the 100 metre radius, thereby ruling out any chances of new construction. (PTI PHOTO).
The draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva Temple threatened to spoil the Odisha government's plans of proposed beautification of the Lingaraj Temple as the latter came within the 100 metre radius, thereby ruling out any chances of new construction. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Culture ministry to put draft bylaws on hold for 2 Bhubaneswar temples

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Last month, the National Monument Authority issued draft bylaws for the Jagannath Temple of Puri, and Ananta Basudeva and Brahmeswar Temples of Bhubaneswar under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010.
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
"Dear West Bengal and Kerala, Left Front's priorities are crystal clear - bat for China. Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny. They neither empathise with our soldiers nor our citizens," tweeted BJP.
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion. (ANI PHOTO).
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the name of Hoshangabad district would be changed and the district would henceforth be known as Narmadapuram. (ANI PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the name of Hoshangabad district would be changed and the district would henceforth be known as Narmadapuram. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
The vaccine is undergoing phase 3 clinical trial in India.(REUTERS)
The vaccine is undergoing phase 3 clinical trial in India.(REUTERS)
india news

Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:48 PM IST
As part of the review process, the drug major will present the safety profile of phase 2 study, and interim data of phase 3 trial, which is expected to be complete by February 21, 2021, Dr Reddy's said in a statement.
As per the data, there were 48 fatal road accidents this year and 51 deaths, less than half as compared to 2019, which recorded 104 deaths in 100 fatal accidents.(File photo)
As per the data, there were 48 fatal road accidents this year and 51 deaths, less than half as compared to 2019, which recorded 104 deaths in 100 fatal accidents.(File photo)
india news

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019
