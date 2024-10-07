Meet Tajinder Singh Bagga, the controversial BJP leader in Bigg Boss 18

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, who has often sparked controversies with his statements, has made his way into the reality show Bigg Boss. Host Salman Khan announced Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's entry into the Bigg House house at the grand premiere of the show's 18th edition on Sunday. Tajinder Bagga has been active in politics for many years.

The 38-year-old is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing 'Yuva Morcha'. He currently heads the group's Uttarakhand wing but has served as the national secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

Tajinder Bagga has been active in politics for many years, joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a teenager. He established the Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena in 2011, an outfit he claimed was combating corruption. He gained significant public attention when he disrupted a book launch by writer Arundhati Roy and slapped lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a Supreme Court office.

Bagga's profile rose further after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014. In 2015, PM Modi visited him at home, acknowledging Bagga's increasing influence on social media, which led to him being labeled a "Twitter troll" known for stirring controversies.

Tajinder Bagga's controversial past

His tweets have frequently provoked outrage. In 2018, he ridiculed actress Swara Bhaskar for a scene in "Veere Di Wedding." In 2020, he criticised Deepika Padukone for her support of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University after a violent incident. He has also been outspoken against Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

In the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, Bagga was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raj Kumari Dhillon.

This season of Bigg Boss promises to be riveting, with 18 contestants vying for the coveted winner's trophy and a hefty cash prize. Other than Tajinder Bagga, the other participants are - Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa Banerji, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Chaahat Pandey, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma, Rajat Dalal, Muskan Bamne, Shilpa Shirodkar, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun Raaj.

The show is being hosted by Salman Khan, who has been a staple since its fourth season in 2010. The previous season, 'Bigg Boss 17,' saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner.