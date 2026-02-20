Meet with 16 top CEOs, 7 more bilateral meetings: PM Modi's busy day amid AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began Friday with an intensive round of engagements, including a high-level interaction with AI startup founders and seven back-to-back bilateral meetings with global leaders and top technology executives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with CEOs of AI and Deeptech startups, in New Delhi, on Friday. (narendramodi.in)

In the morning, PM Modi chaired a roundtable with 16 CEOs from leading AI and deeptech startups. Track latest updates from AI Summit here

The discussions focused on India's innovation ecosystem, access to capital, research and development support, skilling, and pathways to scale globally from India.

The Prime Minister is understood to have encouraged entrepreneurs to build responsible, inclusive AI solutions that address real-world challenges in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education and governance.

The interaction followed Thursday's address at the summit and participation in the Leaders' Plenary, where Modi outlined India’s vision for democratised and human-centric AI.

Seven back-to-back bilateral meetings After the startup roundtable, the Prime Minister held seven consecutive bilateral meetings.

Among these were discussions with leaders of Liechtenstein, the Slovak Republic, Sri Lanka and Mauritius. The talks covered cooperation in digital public infrastructure, emerging technologies, trade, capacity building and development partnerships.

In his meeting with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the focus was on strengthening regional cooperation, digital connectivity and development collaboration. Discussions with Liechtenstein and the Slovak Republic explored expanding engagement in high-tech sectors, innovation partnerships and investment opportunities.

The Prime Minister also met the Secretary-General of the United Nations, with conversations centred on global AI governance frameworks, ethical standards and multilateral cooperation to ensure that artificial intelligence benefits developing nations and does not widen the digital divide.

Engagement with global tech leaders In addition to meetings with political leaders, Modi held separate talks with the leadership of OpenAI and Qualcomm. The discussions are understood to have focused on AI research collaboration, semiconductor ecosystems, skilling initiatives and expanding investments in India’s technology sector.

These meetings come as India positions itself as a key global hub for AI development, backed by its digital public infrastructure and growing startup ecosystem.

The AI Impact Summit has brought together heads of state, ministers, startup founders, researchers and CEOs from across the world, underlining India’s ambition to play a leading role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.