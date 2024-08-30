Meghalaya enacts legislation to protect migrant workers amid surge in attacks

Shillong: In a significant step towards enhancing the safety and security of its migrant workforce, the Meghalaya assembly on Friday passed a crucial amendment to the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma (File Photo)

The new legislation, titled the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Amendment Bill, 2024, seeks to strengthen the existing framework aimed at safeguarding migrant workers in the state.

The amendment introduces several key changes designed to improve the implementation and enforcement of the 2020 Act. Notably, the Bill adds a new clause to Section 2, formally defining the role of an “inspector”—an official appointed by the government to enforce the provisions of the Act. This addition addresses previous challenges faced by district labour offices due to the lack of a clear definition for this crucial enforcement role.

Additionally, a new Section 3 A has been incorporated into the Act, outlining the responsibilities of registering officers, such as deputy and assistant labour commissioners. These officers have now been explicitly tasked with imposing penalties for any violations of the Act. To streamline the enforcement process, they are also empowered to appoint subordinate officers to assist in carrying out these duties.

A significant update to Section 4 introduces harsher penalties for employers who fail to register their migrant workers. Under the new provisions, employers who do not comply with a registration notice within seven days will face fines ranging from Rs.5,000 to Rs.1 lakh. Repeat offenders could also face imprisonment for up to three months, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring compliance.

The amendments come in response to feedback calling for stronger penalties and clearer enforcement mechanisms within the Act. A senior official from the state labour department emphasised that these changes underscore the government’s dedication to protecting migrant workers and ensuring the legislation is effectively implemented.

The original Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020, was enacted in response to increasing concerns about the safety of migrant workers, who have recently been targeted in a series of violent attacks. The Act mandates the identification and registration of all migrant workers and establishes a system to address issues such as harassment, intimidation, and discrimination.

In light of recent violent incidents against migrant workers, the state government has ramped up its efforts to protect this vulnerable group. The Meghalaya police have increased patrols and launched investigations to apprehend those responsible for the attacks, while advocacy groups and local leaders are calling for stronger measures to prevent further violence.

As Meghalaya continues to confront these challenges, the focus remains on ensuring a secure and respectful working environment for migrant laborers, who play a crucial role in the state’s economy. The recent violence highlights the urgent need for comprehensive action to protect and uphold the rights of this vital workforce.