MeitY does not track or monitor apps: MoS Chandrasekhar to RS

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) did track not social media platforms, union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Parliament on Friday.

In response to the question raised in the Upper House by Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil whether the ministry monitored apps, designed to manipulate social media platforms with the intent to spread hate speech and misinformation, Chandrasekhar said, “No sir (Gohil). The MeitY does not track or monitor apps, however, policies of the government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for its users. Government is aware of the risk and danger posed by the use of social media platforms to promote enmity between different groups or misinformation using social media intermediaries.”

He added, “To help achieve the said aim, the central government, in the exercise of powers conferred by the Information Technology Act, 2000, has made the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.”

He said that these rules cast specific obligations on intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, to observe due diligence while discharging its duties.

“In case of failure to follow diligence as provided in the rules, an intermediary, they are not exempt from liability for any third-party information, data or communication link made available by them and are liable for the same as per law,” according to MoS Chandrasekhar.

Explaining the ways the government exercised its power under the IT rules 2021, the minister said that upon the report of any misleading content, the intermediary is bound to remove the content on social media within a time frame of 36 hours, through court order or on being notified by the appropriate government or its authorized agency.