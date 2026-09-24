Menstruation row over London trip: TN minister Keerthana breaks silence, says ‘health is private’

Tamil Nadu industries minister S Keerthana on Wednesday hit back at speculation over her absence from chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s London visit, saying comments about a person’s private health should not become a substitute for scrutiny of their public work.

Keerthana, who was not part of Vijay’s delegation during his London visit from September 10 to 17, said she had undergone a minor procedure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Keerthana’s absence from the London visit triggered a row after DMK functionary's critic Vaishnavi questioned the reference to the minister being away for “four days due to health reasons” and raised menstruation as a possible reason.

“Industrial minister has not come for 4 days due to health reasons, says Aadhav Arjuna! What is the explanation regarding those ‘4 days’? If it refers to a natural physiological change that occurs for women, like menstruation, then why should it be stated as the reason?" she said, as quoted by the publication.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay wins hearts as he serves pongal, sits on floor to have breakfast with school kids. Watch Keerthana clarifies London absence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay wins hearts as he serves pongal, sits on floor to have breakfast with school kids. Watch Keerthana clarifies London absence {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Keerthana, who was not part of Vijay’s delegation during his London visit from September 10 to 17, said she had undergone a minor procedure to remove an old medical implant placed following an earlier injury.

“Discomfort from the implant began in early September and while medical advice recommended prompt surgical intervention, the procedure was briefly postponed to prioritise a crucial state engagement with HD Hyundai on September 9,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She said she subsequently underwent the procedure and was advised rest and recovery. Between September 10 and 14, she coordinated the London visit investment arrangements remotely, she said in an official statement late on Wednesday.

“I had chosen not to disclose this earlier because I believe that a person's health is a private matter. I have always maintained that the public discourse should be about the work of a government, its decisions and its outcomes, rather than speculation about the personal lives or health of individuals,” she said.

“There was no other reason behind my absence from the London visit. I was recovering from a medical procedure,” she said.

‘Health is a private matter’

Keerthana said she had continued with her responsibilities after the procedure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Since then I have continued with my responsibilities, engaging with global companies, facilitating investments, supporting new opportunities for Tamil Nadu and working closely with colleagues across government,” she said.

She also directly addressed the speculation surrounding her absence.

“I have seen the speculation and commentary surrounding my absence. I do not intend to respond to every version of it nor do I wish to make my health a subject of political argument. I believe public life demands accountability. I welcome scrutiny of my decisions, my work and performance. That is part of holding public office. Women in public life, in particular, should not have to be choose between privacy and dignity,” she said.

“Speculation about a person's private health should never become a substitute for scrutiny of their public work. Tamil Nadu has important work to do... That is where my attention belongs. The State comes first,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Keerthana reaffirmed her focus on bringing investments, creating jobs and facilitating industrial growth across Tamil Nadu.

TVK leader backs Keerthana

While the minister did not disclose what health procedure she underwent, her party colleague and Kavundampalayam MLA (Coimbatore) Kanimozhi Santhosh said she met Keerthana at the private healthcare provider in the city after she underwent “collarbone surgery”.

Kanimozhi Santhosh also responded to the menstruation remarks, saying, “(Soon after Aadhav Arjuna's comments) the opposition ecosystem did not pause to ask about what the reason was or recovery or what she (Keerthana) may have actually gone through. Their minds went straight to one reason - menstruation.”

“That reflex, that a woman's absence can only ever mean one thing, says nothing about her and everything about your regressive mindset. Women are not defined by their cycles. We are leaders, professionals, mothers, daughters carrying illness, injury and duty all at once, and still showing up. Reducing a woman's every unexplained day to her biology is an old habit of attacking a woman's body when her work can't be faulted.” Kanimozhi Santosh said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stressing that this regressive mindset needs to stop, she said, “we should be celebrating women who continue to lead through difficult circumstances, not discussing their cycles. Women deserve better than this. Tamil Nadu deserves better than this.”