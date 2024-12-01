Menu Explore
Mercury rises to 11.4°C as Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 01, 2024 10:12 AM IST

The minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 11-12°C over the next couple of days, before dipping as an ongoing western disturbance brings snow to the higher reaches

The mercury rose marginally on Sunday after remaining below 10°C for two days even as Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor”. The minimum temperature of 11.4°C was a degree above normal. On Saturday, the mercury dipped to 9.8°C. The minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 11-12°C over the next couple of days before dipping again as an ongoing western disturbance brings fresh snow to the higher reaches.

The minimum temperature fell below 10°C for the first time this season on November 29. (AFP)
The minimum temperature fell below 10°C for the first time this season on November 29. (AFP)

“We see a slight rise in minimum temperature when a western disturbance is active as the wind direction becomes variable. There is also increased moisture and cloudiness. There should be adequate snowfall during this spell which will again make northwest India cold, particularly when the winds pick up again,” said Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat.

The minimum temperature fell below 10°C for the first time this season on November 29 (9.5°C). This was the most delayed fall below 10°C since 2019 when that happened on December 1.

An average air quality index (AQI) of 308 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Sunday, an improvement from Saturday’s 4pm reading of 346 (very poor). None of the 37 stations online were in severe with the highest AQI recorded at west Delhi’s Mundka (358).

The CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 as “moderate”, 201 and 300 as “poor”, 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

Delhi recorded eight severe air days in November, ending the month with an average AQI of 374, the second highest for November since 2021 (376). The last severe air day was November 23 after which AQI has remained below 300.

Forecasts by the Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) said the AQI is likely to stay in the same category until at least December 3.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
