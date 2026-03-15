Amaravati, The IMD on Sunday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days. Met dept predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds in parts of Andhra for next five days

According to the Met department, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on March 15 with gusty winds.

"Thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning is expected at isolated places, with wind speeds ranging up to 50 km per hour," said the Meteorological Department in an official release.

It observed that on March 16, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with gusty winds continuing.

Similarly, on March 17, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, while gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 50 km per hour are expected at isolated places.

From March 18 to 19, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, with stronger winds ranging up to 60 km per hour at isolated places, the department said.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said the state is likely to witness varied weather conditions over the next few days, with heat in some areas and cloudy conditions in others.

"Due to the influence of a trough and south-westerly winds, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning at several places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram Manyam districts," SDMA said in an official release.

It further said light rain accompanied by lightning is also likely at isolated places in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

The SDMA asked people to remain alert during sudden rains accompanied by lightning and cautioned them against taking shelter under trees.

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