‘Categorically inaccurate’: Meta responds to Instagram child abuse ads in India
‘Categorically inaccurate’: Meta responds to Instagram child abuse ads in India
A day after the Centre issued a stern notice to the firm, Meta responded to paid Instagram ads in India which allegedly promoted child sexual abuse material. In a statement released on Tuesday, the big tech company said it was aware of the reports and took these concerns seriously, adding that it had already disabled several of the “violating ads” even before the cases were highlighted.
“We’re aware of recent news reports about Instagram ads in India that violated our policies against child exploitation. And we want to be clear: we take these concerns seriously, we never want this content on our platforms, and we’re committed to improving our efforts to combat it,” Meta said, while asserting that child exploitation is a “horrific crime”.
“Before these cases were brought to our attention, our enforcement systems had already identified and disabled several of the violating ads and the accounts behind them,” it said, adding that additional action was taken after further investigation. Meta further said it was “categorically inaccurate to suggest” that the firm would “knowingly and deliberately target ads featuring children to people based on an inappropriate interest in children.”
The tech firm said it uses technology to identify accounts with potentially suspicious activity related to children, adding that 4 million accounts were automatically removed in 2025.
Govt's issues notice to Meta for disabling ads
The Centre had on Saturday last week issued a stern notice to Meta on Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, PTI news agency reported citing sources.
“MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) has ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM,” the sources said. The notice came a day after IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed MeitY officials to summon Meta over Instagram ads allegedly promoting child sexual abuse material. The action came amid a BBC Eye investigation, which found that the big tech firm had been running paid adverts promoting child sexual abuse material in India.
This was despite Meta's advertising policies explicitly prohibiting nudity and sexually explicit content. The government allegedly sought answers on how such advertisements were approved, the corrective measures taken by Meta since the allegations surfaced, and safeguards it plans to introduce to prevent such incidents in the future.
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