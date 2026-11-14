Midterm election results wouldn’t change India’s relationship with US: S Jaishankar at HTLS 2026

The midterm elections in the United States that delivered a setback for President Donald Trump and led to a victory of the Democrats in the US Congress would not change India’s relationship with the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the HT Leadership Summit 2026. (HT Photo)

Speaking with R Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that there is consensus between India and the US on defence and security cooperation and other matters that are “not partisan" in the United States.

“In some cases, we will be focusing on the administration, for example, trade negotiations because it is their jurisdiction. To some extent, it would matter. To some extent, we would be continuing what we are doing,” he said.