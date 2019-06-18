Militants throw grenade at police station in J-K’s Pulwama, 6 injured

Militants on Tuesday again targeted Pulwama when a grenade was thrown at a police station in the militancy-hit district of South Kashmir injuring six civilians.

Reports say that the grenade exploded outside the station.

The area has been cordoned off. More details awaited.

On Monday evening, militants triggered a car bomb in South Kashmir’s Pulwama, injuring a few soldiers who were part of an army patrol. The army, however, termed the attack as a failed attempt.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 19:05 IST