 Mission Divyastra: India test-fires Agni-5 missile, PM Modi lauds DRDO | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mission Divyastra: India test-fires Agni-5 missile, PM Modi lauds DRDO scientists

Mission Divyastra: India test-fires Agni-5 missile, PM Modi lauds DRDO scientists

ByShishir Gupta
Mar 11, 2024 06:09 PM IST

India has now joined the select group of nations who have MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry) capability.

New Delhi: India today tested Mission Divyastra - the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, PM Narendra Modi said. (File photo)
Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, PM Narendra Modi said. (File photo)

This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple war heads at different locations.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The project director is a woman and has significant women contribution.

With the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations who have MIRV capability.

This system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages, which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess.

Also read: What are two Chinese surveillance vessels up to in Indian Ocean region?

PM Narendra Modi lauded DRDO scientists for the feat.

“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” he wrote on X.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On