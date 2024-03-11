Mission Divyastra: India test-fires Agni-5 missile, PM Modi lauds DRDO scientists

New Delhi: India today tested Mission Divyastra - the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, PM Narendra Modi said. (File photo)

This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple war heads at different locations.

The project director is a woman and has significant women contribution.

With the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations who have MIRV capability.

This system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages, which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess.

PM Narendra Modi lauded DRDO scientists for the feat.

“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” he wrote on X.