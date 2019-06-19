Mizoram govt ‘encourages’ employees to wear traditional dress to office at least once a week

The Mizo National Front government in Mizoram has issued a circular asking government employees to wear traditional dress to office voluntarily at least once a week.

The circular issued on Monday by P. Biaktluanga, commissioner and secretary, general administration department has the approval of Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

The move follows another similar one by the BJP-led government in Assam two years ago asking government employees to wear traditional dresses to office voluntarily on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each months.

“The conservation and protection of cultures, traditions and customs of a society depend much on how they are embraced and nurtured in the contemporary society,” read the circular.

It added that the Mizoram government “desires to encourage” all employees including those in public sector undertakings, boards, bodies and agencies to wear “Mizo traditional, cultural and ethnic attires” at work place at least once a week, preferably every Wednesday.

“This is hoped to inculcate closeness to culture and tradition and simultaneously promote innovation in designs and production of cultural attires. Wearing of Mizo traditional attire at work is, however, voluntary” the circular said.

While the Assam government move failed to take off due to negative response from employees, in Mizoram government employees have welcomed it.

On Wednesday, two days after the circular was issued, several government employees reached offices and the legislative assembly in Aizawl in their traditional finery.

“I wore traditional dress to office. I saw many of the legislators and employees in the state assembly were also wearing traditional attires,” said K. Lalsawmvela, senior vice president of Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGEW).

“We haven’t discussed the government’s circular in our federation. But whenever there is such a request from the government, we welcome it,” he added.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 19:31 IST