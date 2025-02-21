Mizoram govt to introduce bill to amend prohibition law, says chief minister

AIZWAL: The Mizoram government will introduce a bill to amend the state’s prohibition law during the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, chief minister Lalduhoma said on Friday. Mizoram’s ruling Zoram People’s Movement, an alliance of six political parties, came to power in December 2023 (X/CMOMizoram)

Lalduhoma, who was responding to the debate on the motion of thanks for the governor’s address in the state assembly, said a bill to amend the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019 would be moved soon.

“Excise and narcotics department minister will move the House for the amendment of the liquor ban act to regulate the sale of beer and wine,” Lalduhoma told the assembly.

Mizoram’s ruling Zoram People’s Movement, an alliance of six political parties which came to power in December 2023, had earlier announced that it was scrutinising the 2019 prohibition law to see if it needed to be changed.

The existing law was enacted by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government in 2019, reinforcing Mizoram’s long-standing stance against alcohol consumption. Three years later, the law was amended to allow the sale of locally made grape wines.

Mizoram has been under various shades of prohibition for decades, largely influenced by the stance of churches and organisations that have favored stringent restrictions. The state has alternated between complete bans and partial prohibition over the years.

In 1984, wine shops were permitted under the Mizoram Excise Act, 1973, but they were shut down in 1987. The Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1995, which imposed a complete ban, was enforced from 1997.

In 2015, when the Congress was in power, liquor sales were legalized again. The MNF government, after coming to power, reintroduced prohibition in 2019 as part of its election promise.