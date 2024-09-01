MK Stalin signs pact with Google, Microsoft to boost AI, manufacturing in Tamil Nadu

As part of his visit to the United States, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin visited the offices of tech giants Google and Microsoft and signed various pacts towards skilling initiatives in AI. The pacts also aim to improve Tamil Nadu's capability to manufacture semiconductors and smartphones. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin during a visit to Google's office, in USA.(PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government also signed a pact with Google to skill two million youngsters in the state in AI under the state government's skill development programme "Naan Mudhalvan". The initiative will help to collaborate with startups, MSMEs, and the rural economy besides making the youth a future-ready force, Stalin said.

Besides the pact, Stalin also met top officials of Google at Mountain view campus and discussed further expansion of Pixel 8 phone production in Tamil Nadu. Launch of other Google products and technology facilities was also discussed.

During the visit, Stalin thanked Google for ensuring Tamil Nadu a place in the global electronics manufacturing map. He also outlined the various initiatives of the DMK government to improve the manufacturing environment of the state and highlighted that Tamil Nadu is a leading state in terms of human resources and infrastructure.

“This landmark visit and the signing of the MoU with Google highlights Tamil Nadu’s commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships with global tech leaders to drive growth and innovation. The state remains determined to capitalise on these opportunities, reinforcing its position as a leading hub for technology and manufacturing in Asia and is determined to become AI leader of the country,” the government press release added.

The chief minister invited Apple to invest in the state and expressed his appreciation for the company's contribution to Tamil Nadu's economy. He also listed various government initiatives designed to enhance the state’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Meeting with Microsoft officials led by Ryan Roslansky, the CEO of LinkedIn, Stalin discussed the expansion of data centre infrastructure in Tamil Nadu and the establishment of a Global Capability Centre. Skilling opportunities in AI was also discussed with Microsoft.

In San Franciso, Applied Materials India Private Limited has signed a pact with the Tamil Nadu Government to establish an advanced AI-enabled technology development Center of Excellence focused on semiconductor manufacturing and equipment in Chennai. As part of this effort, the company will grow its workforce in the state to more than 500 technical jobs over the next few years.

Speaking on the MOU, State Industries Minister TRB Raja said, “Tamil Nadu aims to grow the semiconductor ecosystem by fostering industry partnerships, cultivating a research-oriented culture, and developing a skilled workforce”.