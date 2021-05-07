DMK's MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu's next chief minister

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's chief MK Stalin on Friday was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Stalin's DMK won 133 seats in the recently held elections for the 234-member assembly. The party contested the polls in alliance with some other regional parties and Congress.

Along with Stalin, 33 other ministers from his party also took the oath. The names include 19 former ministers and 15 new faces. There are two women among the newly sworn-in ministers.

According to a list released by the DMK on Thursday, party president MK Stalin will hold several key portfolios, including the crucial home department. Stalin's other portfolios include welfare of specially-abled persons, public, general administration, and appointment and transfer of IAS and IPS officials in the state.

The list also includes Ma Subramanian who will be the new state health minister, while Duraimurugan will handle the portfolio of water resources. KN Nehru, meanwhile, will hold municipal administration.

Tamil Nadu's new finance minister will be Palanivel Thiagarajan, while EVL Velu has been given the public works portfolio. K Ponmudi will be the in-charge of the higher education ministry and Geetha Jeevan will look after the social welfare and women empowerment ministry. PK Sekar Babu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will handle Hindu religious and charitable endowments and school education, respectively.

However, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, who became a first-time MLA after winning from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, has not been given any ministry.