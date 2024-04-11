MK Stalin takes 'chancellor of corruption university' dig at PM Narendra Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter would be the right choice to become the "chancellor of the university of corruption". The harsh remark came hours after PM Modi accused Stalin's party DMK of being corrupt. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin greets the gathering during a election campaign rally in support of CPI(M) candidate from Dindigul constituency, R Sachithanantham and DMK candidate from Theni constituency, Thanga Tamil Selvan.(PTI)

"If a university for corruption is to be established, then Modi will be the right person to become its chancellor," MK Stalin remarked.

MK Stalin also called the BJP corrupt. He cited the electoral bonds issue as an example of the party's alleged corruption.

"One may ask why. The answer is from electoral bonds, to PM Cares Fund and the BJP 'washing machine' of saffronising tainted leaders, the BJP is corrupt,” he said.

On Wednesday, at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, PM Modi had accused DMK of corruption. He also took a swipe at MK Stalin's family.

“DMK has first copyright on corruption, entire family looting Tamil Nadu...DMK wants to keep Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking, old politics, the whole DMK has become a company of a family. Due to DMK's family politics, the youth of Tamil Nadu are not getting a chance to move ahead. There are three main criteria to contest elections from DMK and move ahead in DMK. Three main criteria are-family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture,” he said.

PM Modi and BJP often accuses the Opposition of following dynasty politics.

On PM Modi's charge that DMK is against Tamil culture, MK Stalin accused him of studying from what he called "WhatsApp university".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi avargale, please don’t study in Whatsapp university. Our Tamil culture is Yaadhum oore, yaavarum kelir (For us all towns are one, all are our kin)," he said.

MK Stalin said if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, it would mean the installation of a dictatorial government. He claimed there won't be any discussions in the Parliament and no elections.

"There will be only one language, one faith, and one culture. He (Prime Minister) will bury social justice,” MK Stalin claimed.

MK Stalin said Modi's Chennai roadshow on Tuesday was a flop. He also pointed out that PM Modi spoke in Hindi at Vellore.

"At the Vellore meeting, Prime Minister Modi spoke in Hindi and the audience applauded. Doubts were expressed by many that people from north India were brought for the meeting,” the DMK president said.

MK Stalin said there won't be peace in India if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again.

