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MLC election result 2026 LIVE: SP's Ashutosh Sinha wins Varanasi Graduate seat by 16,999 votes, claims party leader

By Anagha Deshpande
Oct 29, 2026, 12:12:57 IST

MLC election result LIVE: The BJP won 13 of 28 MLC seats across four states as votes were counted on October 28, following polls held on October 23. The SP gained in UP, while Jan Suraaj opened its account in Bihar’s upper House.

Polling officials handle ballot papers during the counting of votes for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) election, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (PTI)
Polling officials handle ballot papers during the counting of votes for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) election, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (PTI)

MLC election result LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 13 of the 28 legislative council seats that went to the polls across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, while the Congress won one. The Samajwadi Party (SP) made gains in Uttar Pradesh, and the Jan Suraaj Party opened its account in Bihar’s upper House....Read More

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  • 29 Oct 2026, 12:12:57 PM IST

    MLC election result 2026 LIVE: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi questions Modi’s remarks on MLC elections

    MLC election result 2026 LIVE: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on MLC elections, asking why he was not speaking on what he described as the “stealing of democracy”.

    “Why is the PM not speaking on the stealing of democracy? We have heard what the Union Home Minister had to say. Why can't the PM speak on this most important observation? Instead, he is speaking on MLC elections,” Gogoi said.

    Via ANI.

  • 29 Oct 2026, 12:04:19 PM IST

    MLC election result 2026 LIVE: Congress will be ‘NOTA party’ again in UP in 2027, says BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari

    MLC election result 2026 LIVE: BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hit back at the Congress over its remarks on the MLC election results, accusing the party of spreading a “fake narrative” about Varanasi. He pointed out that the Varanasi teacher constituency was held by the Samajwadi Party’s Lal Bihari Yadav in 2020 and said the BJP had won all eight assembly seats in the district in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. Bhandari also predicted that the Congress would again be reduced to a “NOTA party” in the state in 2027, asserting that the NDA would return to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

  • 29 Oct 2026, 11:52:54 AM IST

    MLC election result 2026 LIVE: ‘Varanasi rejected Modi, Nagpur rejected RSS,’ Congress MP Jebi Mather says

    MLC Election Result 2026 LIVE: On PM Modi's tweet, Congress MP Jebi Mather says, "The Prime Minister was in a hurry to tweet. He should look first into his own garden and his headquarters, or the RSS's garden. Now, in the garden of the Prime Minister's home constituency, the INDIA bloc is blooming. And also at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, it is the Congress flower which has bloomed. So the message is very clear: the people of Varanasi rejected the Prime Minister; the people of Nagpur rejected the RSS, so it is a big rejection for them... Let's go back to paper ballots. Even big democracies across the world have shifted back to ballots. We can also shift back to ballots."

  • 29 Oct 2026, 11:46:06 AM IST

    MLC election result 2026 LIVE: Supriya Shrinate takes swipe at BJP after MLC poll results

    MLC Election Result 2026 LIVE: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate took a swipe at the BJP following the MLC election results, pointing to the party’s setbacks in Varanasi, Patna and Nagpur. Noting that Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, Patna is associated with BJP president Nitin Nabin and Nagpur is a stronghold of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the RSS, Shrinate said the BJP had “lost everything” when elections were conducted using ballot papers. She also challenged the party to hold all elections through ballot papers, alleging that its strongholds had been defeated.

  • 29 Oct 2026, 11:43:41 AM IST

    MLC election result 2026 LIVE: SP claims Ashutosh Sinha wins Varanasi Graduate seat

    MLC Election Result 2026 LIVE: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ashutosh Sinha has won the Varanasi Graduate constituency by 16,999 votes, according to a claim by the party.

  • 29 Oct 2026, 11:10:30 AM IST

    MLC election result 2026 LIVE: Congress wins Nagpur MLC poll; MVA gets three seats, BJP, Shiv Sena one each

    MLC Election Result 2026 LIVE: Congress candidate Abhijeet Wanjari was on Thursday declared the winner in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections from Nagpur after a keenly-watched vote counting exercise that stretched for more than 40 hours.

    Wanjari defeated BJP's Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes to retain the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency seat, which has been a traditional stronghold of the saffron party.

    The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning and concluded in the wee hours of Thursday.

    Wanjari, a sitting MLC, secured 67,231 votes, while Kohale, a former MLA, got 63,960 votes.

    It is a big setback for the BJP as it has lost in the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who had campaigned extensively for Kohale.

    Gadkari was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Nagpur graduates' constituency for 24 years, from July 1990, to May 2014.

    With the Congress nominee's victory, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has won three of the five MLC seats in the October 23 elections. The BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance got two seats.

  • 29 Oct 2026, 11:06:39 AM IST

    MLC election result 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Narendra reacts to poll results

    MLC election results LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress over its performance in the legislative council elections, highlighting that polling for 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka was conducted using ballot papers. “Guess how many seats Congress won?” he asked in a post on X, adding an emoji.

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