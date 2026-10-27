MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting for 28 seats across UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka begins
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Results for 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka will be declared on Tuesday by ECI. Vote counting is underway.
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes began at 8 am for 28 MLC seats across the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Results are expected to be officially declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) by Tuesday evening, however, a clear picture will emerge within hours of counting. Polling on these seats took place on October 23....Read More
182 candidates competing for five seats in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, 182 candidates are competing for five seats. The electoral battle spans three Graduates’ constituencies - Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with two Teachers’ constituencies located in Pune and Amravati.
Congress vs BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka
Karnataka is witnessing elections to four Legislative Council seats, covering 17 districts across the state. The main political showdown is between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) NDA alliance. Among the constituencies drawing particular attention are Bengaluru and North-East Teachers’ constituencies, along with West and South-East Graduates’.
UP witnessing counting across 11 seats with 152 candidates in fray
Voting in Uttar Pradesh concluded across 11 seats, with 152 candidates. The polls covered five Graduates’ and six Teachers’ constituencies with 14,81,310 registered voters. 2,697 polling stations were set up across 72 districts. Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Unnao were excluded from the electoral exercise.
The contest mainly features the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party, along with some independent contenders and party rebels.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered immediate suspension of six supervisory officers, besides disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel over dereliction of duty and lapses in supervision work during the biennial election for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Agra teachers’ constituency, HT reported.
Results to be declared for 8 seats in Bihar
In Bihar, polling happened on eight seats, including four Graduates’ and four Teachers’ constituencies. The exercise covers four graduates’ constituencies - Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi and four teachers’ constituencies - Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.
Ahead of counting, a delegation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders on Monday submitted a detailed memorandum to the state election office, seeking ironclad safeguards against any possible irregularities, HT reported.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 09:03:42 AM IST
UP MLC election result LIVE: DIG reaches counting centre in Varanasi
UP MLC election result LIVE: Amid tight security arrangements in Varanasi, DIG Law and Order Shiv Hari Meena arrived at the counting site, LiveHindustan reported.
He said that the Varanasi police administration has prepared its own security and diversion plan, deploying more than the standard force. Drones and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the situation. Any interference with law and order will not be tolerated, he further said.
- 27 Oct 2026, 08:57:53 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting to four legislative council seats underway in Karnataka
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Karnataka is witnessing elections to four legislative council seats, covering 17 districts across the state. The constituencies drawing particular attention include the Bengaluru and North-East teachers' constituencies, along with the West and South-East graduates' constituencies.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 08:50:00 AM IST
UP MLC election result LIVE: CCTV monitoring and videography being done during vote counting
UP MLC election result LIVE: The counting of votes is being conducted under CCTV camera surveillance in Uttar Pradesh. The counting will also be video recorded, and extensive security arrangements have been made. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has issued instructions in this regard.
- 27 Oct 2026, 08:43:34 AM IST
Bihar MLC election result LIVE: Where are the counting centres?
Bihar MLC election result LIVE: Counting of votes for the Tirhut teachers and Tirhut graduate constituencies is underway at the administrative building of the Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (MIT), Muzaffarpur. The same building has been designated as the counting centre for both constituencies. Counting for the Darbhanga teachers' constituency will take place on the second floor of the Sports Building-cum-Gymnasium building in Darbhanga, while counting for the Darbhanga graduates' constituency is taking place on the first floor of the same building.
According to the Commission, the regional office of the Bihar School Examination Board in Purnia has been designated as the counting centre for the Kosi graduates' constituency. Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the Saran teachers' constituency will take place at the SVN Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Chapra. In total, arrangements have been made for counting votes for eight constituencies in the six district headquarters of Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Saran districts. These include four teachers' constituencies and four graduates' constituencies, LiveHindustan reported.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 08:38:01 AM IST
UP MLC election result LIVE: Ballot papers to be counted first
UP MLC election result LIVE: The counting of votes for the teachers' and graduates' legislative council (MLC) constituencies has begun. Votes are being removed from ballot boxes and bundled. Counting for the 11 seats is taking place in seven districts of the state, HT reported.
- 27 Oct 2026, 08:31:32 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: BJP’s Awanish Kumar Singh expresses confidence in victory in UP MLC election
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: With vote counting for Uttar Pradesh MLC election underway, BJP candidate Awanish Kumar Singh expressed confidence in winning the Lucknow graduates’ constituency, crediting party workers for facilitating the voting process and pointing to the high voter turnout.
BJP Lucknow graduates' constituency candidate Awanish Kumar Singh told ANI, "The way all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have facilitated the voting process today, with such a massive turnout, is remarkable. A huge number of ballots are set to be cast in favor of the BJP. With the grace of Lord Ram and the blessings of Hanuman ji we will secure victory."
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- 27 Oct 2026, 08:24:47 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Re-polling was conducted at 3 polling stations in Agra
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Re-polling was held at three polling stations in the Agra teachers' constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council peacefully on Monday, state Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.
The polling percentage at polling station number 20 (Tehsil Campus, Khairagarh) was 51.60 per cent; at polling station number 21 (Kshetra Panchayat Office, Saiyan) was 58.23 per cent; and at polling station number 26 (Kshetra Panchayat Office, Fatehabad) was 58.65 per cent, as per the official statement.
- 27 Oct 2026, 08:22:11 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: RJD submits 10-point charter to Bihar CEO, seeks safeguards against counting irregularities
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: A delegation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders on Monday submitted a detailed memorandum to the Bihar election office, seeking ironclad safeguards against any possible irregularities.
The party delegation led by Maner MLA Bhai Virendra reached the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office and handed over a 10-point charter of demands. The RJD leaders expressed apprehension over the possibility of manipulation during the counting process and insisted on complete transparency, HT reported.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 08:11:54 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Jan Suraaj candidate flags CCTV concerns, alleges poor conditions at Patna counting venue
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh has expressed concerns over the lack of CCTV cameras and poor facilities at the vote-counting venue for the Patna Graduates’ constituency, while claiming that his party is poised to win the seat by a significant margin.
While talking to ANI, he said, “The voters have made their decision. Jan Suraaj is set to win the Patna Graduates' constituency seat by a significant margin... In the area where the counting takes place, there are no CCTV cameras installed. This is not right; we are feeling a bit apprehensive. There absolutely must be CCTV cameras there..."
“We have raised this with the Returning Officer... At a location where such a critical counting process is taking place, the area where the counting agents are stationed is filthy and reeks of a foul odor. And there are no CCTV cameras. It is only natural to feel uneasy,” he added.
- 27 Oct 2026, 08:08:06 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Tight security arrangements in place in UP's Gorakhpur for counting
#WATCH | Gorakhpur, UP: Security tightened around the counting centre ahead of MLC vote counting, with multi-layered barricading and deployment of police. https://t.co/ex274JdkYf— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: The counting centre in UP's Gorakhpur saw security tightened for MLC vote counting, with multi-layered barricading and deployment of police.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 08:05:50 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting for 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka begins
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting for for 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka has begun. Vote counting will take place in multiple rounds.
- 27 Oct 2026, 07:58:40 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: ECI suspends 6 supervisory officers from Agra teachers’ constituency
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered immediate suspension of six supervisory officers, besides disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel over dereliction of duty and lapses in supervision work during the biennial election for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Agra teachers’ constituency, HT reported.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 07:55:27 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Pune graduates' constituency records 62.8% turnout, while teachers’ seat sees 85.9% voting
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: 182 candidates are competing for five seats in Maharashtra. The electoral battle will be witnessed in three Graduates’ constituencies - Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with two Teachers’ constituencies located in Pune and Amravati.
The graduate constituency in Pune is witnessing a contest between BJP candidate Smita Jadhav and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) nominee Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav, with Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sunil Modi also in the fray. In the teachers’ constituency, BJP’s Kaustubh Gawade is challenging sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar, while independent candidate Sachin Sanap, backed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and former MLA Dattatray Sawant have joined the contest.
In the graduate constituency, 2,43,611 of the 3,88,019 registered voters exercised their franchise across Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, HT reported earlier.
The teachers’ constituency saw 53,185 of the 61,940 registered voters casting their votes. The constituency covers the same five districts.
- 27 Oct 2026, 07:43:38 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: What's the equation in Karnataka?
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting will take place on four Legislative Council seats in Karnataka, covering 17 districts. The contest will be witnessed between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) NDA alliance. Among the constituencies drawing particular attention are Bengaluru and North-East Teachers’ constituencies, along with West and South-East Graduates’.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 07:36:03 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Bihar to see multi-cornered fights
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Counting for MLC elections is scheduled for Tuesday, with the terms of the sitting members ending on November 16.
The contests in Bihar have drawn particular attention because of the multi-cornered nature of the fights. The ruling NDA, the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) are all in the fray. In the high-profile Patna graduates’ constituency, the contest has been further complicated by the open rift within the JD(U), with Mokama MLA Anant Singh backing a rival candidate of JSP against the party’s official nominee.
Opposition leaders had already alleged misuse of administrative machinery and possible voter impersonation during polling. Tejashwi Yadav had accused the government of slowing down the voting process to facilitate “vote theft.” Monday’s memorandum is the latest formal step by the RJD to put these concerns on record ahead of the crucial counting day, HT reported earlier.
- 27 Oct 2026, 07:25:11 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Bihar to witness contest on 8 seats
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Voting took pace on eight seats in Bihar on October 23. Four graduates’ constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi and four teachers’ constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 07:16:49 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Battle between BJP and SP in Uttar Pradesh
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: The main contest in Uttar Pradesh features the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The fiercely contested Vidhan Parishad elections from 11 teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies across the state may be small in terms of the electorate size but their outcome on October 27 may send a big political message ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, offering an early indication of the BJP’s organisational strength and the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) ability to challenge the ruling party.
Experts believe that for the BJP, the results will be an opportunity to show that its organisational strength remains intact after the setback suffered in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the SP, it is pointed out, a strong performance would provide an opportunity to claim that the ruling party’s dominance is being challenged and that the Opposition can exploit local grievances and rivalries to its advantage, HT reported earlier.
- 27 Oct 2026, 07:12:57 AM IST
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Results to be declared for UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka today
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Results for 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka will be declared on Tuesday. Vote counting will take place in multiple rounds and is scheduled to begin at 8 am
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