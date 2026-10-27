Moby-Dick; Tracing the success of a Great American Novel

How did a book that failed in its own day become one of the most studied and admired novels in American literature? The Moby-Dick that appeared in October 1851 had grown far beyond the sea adventure Melville first set out to write. He had written and rewritten it, drawing on his own experiences at sea, on the books he had read about whales and whaling, and on one of the most notorious disasters in the history of the industry.

“Call me Ishmael” is one of the most recognisable opening lines in literature. But when Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick; or, The Whale , came out in 1851, it wasn’t immediately successful. It sold poorly, got mixed reviews, and did nothing to revive Melville’s declining reputation. By the time he died in 1891, he and the book were largely forgotten. It took decades for that to change.

By the middle of the 19th century, whaling was big business. Whale blubber was rendered into train oil, used to lubricate machinery, and light cities. New Bedford, one of the centres of the American whaling industry, was known as “The City That Lit the World”. But the animals themselves remained largely a mystery.

The Essex disaster

On November 20, 1820, a sperm whale struck the whaleship Essex in the southern Pacific. Twenty men escaped in three boats and spent about three months at sea, facing starvation and dehydration; some eventually resorted to cannibalism.

One of the survivors, first mate Owen Chase, later wrote an account of the disaster. Melville read it, and the Essex became one of the sources for Moby-Dick. Chase described the whale as coming towards the ship “with twice his ordinary speed”, and said it appeared to have “tenfold fury and vengeance in his aspect”.

Melville turned that single encounter into something much larger.

Ishmael, an outsider who goes to sea looking for something he can’t quite name, befriends Queequeg, a tattooed harpooner, and joins the crew of the Pequod under Captain Ahab, who lost a leg to a great white sperm whale named Moby Dick. Ahab is set on finding and killing the whale. His obsession takes over the voyage, despite the objections of his first mate, Starbuck, and a whaling expedition becomes a hunt the crew can’t escape.

The novel that runs into 135 chapters moves between adventure, philosophy, descriptions of whales, religious references, and long passages of whalelore. Narrative and essay-like sections are mixed together.

It’s also funnier than its reputation suggests. Ishmael’s friendship with Queequeg provides some of the book’s lighter moments. “Better sleep with a sober cannibal than a drunken Christian,” he thinks, after being made to share a bed with the harpooner.

Then there are the questions that keep readers coming back. Ishmael, Ahab, and the ship Rachel all have Biblical names, and the story can be read through a religious lens. Ahab’s pursuit of the whale resembles idolatry. Moby Dick can be read as a symbol of God, nature, fate or something more unknowable. Readers down the ages have found in it a story about obsession, nature, religion, race, friendship and American identity.

Melville and Hawthorne

Melville met Nathaniel Hawthorne on August 5, 1850, when a group of writers and publishers climbed Monument Mountain in Massachusetts. Melville was 31. Hawthorne was 46 and already well known for The Scarlet Letter. The encounter affected Melville deeply. He later wrote that Hawthorne had “dropped germinous seeds into my soul”.

The two began corresponding. Soon after, Melville moved with his family to Arrowhead not far from Hawthorne. Hawthorne read Moby-Dick and praised it in a letter that has since been lost. Melville’s response survives: “Your heart beat in my ribs and mine in yours, and both in God’s...”

Melville dedicated his book to Hawthorne’s “genius”. The exact nature of their friendship has been debated ever since. What’s clearer is the effect on his writing: during this period, he moved further away from the straightforward adventure story he had begun and towards the strange, symbolic, mixed-form novel that Moby-Dick ultimately became.