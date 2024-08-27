Modi and Biden discuss Bangladesh, Ukraine over phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday discussed regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine and Bangladesh, and pledged to strengthen multilateral cooperation, including in the Quad. US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington on 22 June 2023. (AP File Photo)

Modi, who received a phone call from Biden, briefed the American leader on his visit to Ukraine on August 23 and reiterates India’s full support for the early restoration of peace and stability, according to a readout from the Indian side.

This was the first conversation between the two leaders since Biden decided to drop out of the US presidential race in favour of vice president Kamala Harris. It was also Modi’s first conversation with a world leader since his hours-long visit to Kyiv, where he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold talks with Russia to help end the conflict.

While discussing the situation in Ukraine, Modi briefed Biden on his visit to Kyiv and “reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability”, the readout said.

The two leaders expressed their “shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh”, and emphasised the “restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus”, the readout added.

The Indian side has raised with Bangladesh’s interim government the issue of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in the wake of the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime on August 5. The Bangladeshi side has said it is committed to protecting the rights of all citizens, including minorities, and described the reporting in Indian media about attacks on Hindus as “exaggerated”.

Modi expressed his appreciation for Biden’s deep commitment to the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership based on the shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and said the India-US partnership is “aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity”, according to the readout.

Biden and Modi reiterated their commitment to strengthen the cooperation in multilateral forums, including the Quad. They agreed to remain in touch.

Modi is set to visit the US in September to participate in the UN General Assembly and the Summit of the Future to be hosted by the United Nations.