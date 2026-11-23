Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday flagged off the Saryu Kamala Express, a new train service connecting Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, in a move aimed at strengthening cross-border connectivity and religious tourism between the two neighbouring countries.

The decorated Saryu-Kamala Express inaugural special train stands at the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station ahead of its flag-off in Ayodhya. (PTI) more less

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The launch followed a meeting between Modi and Shah, who is on a visit to India, and marked another step towards deepening bilateral cooperation through improved transport infrastructure.

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The train will connect important destinations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal, with stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. The service is expected to make travel more convenient for passengers, particularly devotees visiting the two religious destinations associated with Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki.

Deep Dive What is the Saryu Kamala Express and which cities does it connect? The Saryu Kamala Express is a direct weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. It links two destinations associated with Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki. How long does the Ayodhya–Janakpur train journey take, and where does it stop? The train covers about 604 km in around 19 hours. Its intermediate stops include Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. Why was the Ayodhya–Janakpur train service launched? The service aims to make travel easier for devotees and strengthen religious tourism and cross-border connectivity. It is also intended to support the longstanding cultural ties between India and Nepal.

Addressing the launch programme at Ayodhya Cantt railway station, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the service would revive the ancient religious and cultural ties between Ayodhya and Janakpur.

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"The launch of this rail service will enable devotees from Nepal to directly visit Ram Lalla, while devotees from India will be able to visit Janakpur Dham and seek the blessings of Mata Janaki," Adityanath said.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the train as a "sacred and mythological confluence of two cultures", the chief minister said the connection between Ayodhya and Mithila was rooted in centuries-old traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the train as a "sacred and mythological confluence of two cultures", the chief minister said the connection between Ayodhya and Mithila was rooted in centuries-old traditions. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the relationship between India and Nepal was built on shared faith, affection, rivers and families, commonly described as the 'roti-beti' relationship.

Recalling the traditional association between Awadh and Mithila, Adityanath said people in Ayodhya continued to regard Janakpur as their relatives' home, while people in Mithila referred to Lord Ram as 'Pahun', or son-in-law.

The chief minister also referred to the traditional celebrations of Vivah Panchami, which commemorates the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki. He said the wedding procession of King Dasharath to Janakpur and the journey of Ram and Lakshman to Mithila with Maharishi Vishwamitra continued to be celebrated as living traditions.

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Adityanath thanked Modi, Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the initiative, saying it reflected the Centre's vision of combining heritage with development.

Religious tourism and regional connectivity

The new train service is expected to facilitate pilgrim movement between Ayodhya and Janakpur, both of which hold significant religious importance.

Ayodhya is associated with Lord Ram, while Janakpur is revered as the birthplace of Goddess Janaki. Improved rail access between the two destinations could encourage religious tourism and provide a more convenient travel option for devotees from both countries.

The service is also expected to benefit passengers travelling for family visits and other purposes across the connected regions. Increased movement could provide opportunities for local businesses, including hotels, shops and transport operators, although the economic impact will depend on passenger demand.

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Also Read I Ayodhya-Janakpur direct rail service to strengthen India-Nepal ties

Adityanath highlighted several other religious and cultural links between India and Nepal, including the association between the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

He also referred to the tradition of offering khichdi sent from Nepal at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Makar Sankranti and the annual pilgrimage from Nepal to the Devipatan Shaktipeeth in Uttar Pradesh during Chaitra Navratri.

The chief minister further highlighted the shared Buddhist heritage of the two countries, noting that Lord Buddha was born in Lumbini in Nepal, while several important milestones of his life and teachings were associated with places in Uttar Pradesh, including Sarnath, Shravasti and Kushinagar.

India-Nepal rail cooperation

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The Ayodhya Dham-Jan akpur Dham service is part of broader efforts to expand railway connectivity between India and Nepal.

Several rail projects are aimed at improving cross-border passenger movement and facilitating commercial activity. These include the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar rail links, which are progressing in stages.

The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line is also part of the wider plan to strengthen connectivity between the two countries.

Also Read I PM Modi, Nepal’s Balen Shah to hold talks today, inaugurate Ayodhya-Janakpur rail link, other key projects

Alongside infrastructure development, India has been supporting capacity building for Nepal's railway operations. Nepal Railway officers and staff have received training in various aspects of train operations at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara.

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The launch of the Saryu Kamala Express adds to these efforts by connecting important religious and cultural destinations across the border.

Adityanath said the service would give fresh impetus to the longstanding friendship between India and Nepal and allow devotees from both countries to reconnect with their shared heritage.