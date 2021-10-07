Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi completes 20 years in public office, events planned
PM Narendra Modi completes 20 years in public office, events planned

BJP workers will mark the completion of Narendra Modi’s 20 years in office by cleaning the rivers and spreading awareness about the PM’s work. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 01:40 PM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed two decades in public office on Thursday. He became the Gujarat chief minister first on October 7, 2001, before taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014. A special drive called “Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan” was launched in September on Modi’s 71st birthday to mark his 20 years in office.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader congratulated Modi for his accomplishments over the last two decades. In a tweet, BJP chief JP Nadda said: “On completing 20 years of public service as the head of the state and central government, I would like to give my heartiest congratulations to supreme leader @narendramodi. #20YearsofSevaSamparan”.

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted: “On completing 20 years of public service as the head of the state and central government, congratulations to @narendramodi ji. In these 20 years dedicated to poor welfare and antyodaya, Modi ji has made the impossible possible by thinking ahead. #20YearsofSevaSamparan.”

BJP workers will mark the day by cleaning the rivers and spreading awareness about Modi’s work, news agency ANI reported earlier this week.

Thursday, October 07, 2021
