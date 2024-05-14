Modi files nomination in NDA’s show of strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Varanasi in the presence of five Union ministers and six chief ministers in a massive show of strength as he sought a third consecutive term from the holy city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other NDA leaders greets supporters outside the DM office after filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Sporting a white kurta-pyjama and a blue sadri, Modi reached the district collectorate after a busy morning, which included an aarti on the banks of the Ganga at Dashashwamedh ghat and prayers at the city’s Kaal Bhairav temple.

“I filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come,” the PM posted on X.

“I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come,” he wrote.

After filing his papers, the PM headed for the Rudraksha Convention Centre to address local party leaders and workers.

Addressing party workers, Modi said, “If you allow me, I would like to convey something to you all – a simple, but profound ‘thank you’. I held roadshows in Varanasi in 2014 and 2019 also, but yesterday’s (Monday’s) roadshow was historic and broke all records.”

He added, “The transformative developments in Kashi over the past decade are a result of the diligent efforts of the workers for such progress.”

Stressing on the importance of voting, Modi said, “What truly matters is the voter turnout; it reflects our representation in Kashi. Thus, our resolution should be directed towards booth victory. How do we achieve this? By transforming voting into a celebration of democracy. With 14 days left, let’s turn each polling booth into a festivity. Engage all local societies and neighbourhoods, adorn the booths with Rangoli and other festivities.”

“If Srinagar can do it, why can’t Kashi,” he said, in was an apparent reference to Srinagar registering its highest voter turnout in the general elections in three decades when it went to the polls on Monday.

Stressing the significance of 370, PM Modi underscored its profound symbolism, honouring the sacrifices made by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. He said, “Each polling booth must record 370 new votes, a fitting tribute to Mukherjee’s legacy.”

The PM, who stayed overnight in Varanasi after holding a mega roadshow, started his day by offering prayers to the Ganga. Thereafter, he boarded the vessel “Swami Vivekananda” and reached NaMo Ghat, before walking to the Kaal Bhairav temple.

At the temple gate, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath presented a stole (angavastra) to the PM as people showered petals on him and chanted mantras of “Har Har Mahadev”.

Adityanath and UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary accompanied Modi. He then went to the Varanasi district collectorate to file his nomination.

National BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale and a host of other leaders of the NDA were present outside the collectorate.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini were prominent among them.

In addition, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, UP ministers Sanjay Nishad and Omprakash Rajbhar, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan were also there to welcome the PM.

Modi’s four proposers – Veda and astrology scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer Baijnath Patel, BJP workers Lalchand Kushwaha and Sanjay Sonkar – reached the office of district magistrate S Rajalingam where the PM submitted his nomination papers.

The PM also said that Maa Ganga has adopted him.

Varanasi is a stronghold of the BJP and Modi, who is seeking a third straight term from the seat. Varanasi goes to the polls on June 1 in the final phase. The Congress’s Ajay Rai and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Athar Jamal Lari are also in the fray.

“I am a grassroot-level worker of the party. I am thankful to PM Modi and the BJP for giving me this opportunity. The party trusted me.. it is really a great day for me. I am very happy,” said Kushwaha.