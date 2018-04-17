Modi in Sweden LIVE: PM greeted by Swedish PM Lofven on arrival at Stockholm airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arrived late Monday night in the capital of Sweden, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport.

Modi is on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

7.30am: PM Modi met the Indian diaspora, including students from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology of Sweden, outside a hotel minutes after arriving in the country.

7:15am: PM Modi arrived in Stockholm and thanked Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for the warm welcome at the airport.

Scripting history! PM @narendramodi arrives in Stockholm on a first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 30 years to a warm and personal welcome by @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven at the airport and to participate in the first ever India-Nordic Summit. pic.twitter.com/leAsRMGKT3 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 16, 2018

PM Modi’s itinerary in Sweden: The prime minister will hold bilateral talks with his Swedish counterpart on Tuesday. Modi said he and Lofven would also interact with top business leaders of both countries and chart out a future roadmap of cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, clean energy and smart cities.

India and Sweden will on Tuesday co-host the first ever India-Nordic Summit, where, apart from Modi and Lofven, the Prime Ministers of the other four Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway will also be present. Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with the leaders of the other four Nordic countries on the sidelines of the summit.

The prime minister said he would also call on King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf.

