Modi nominates 10 eminent people to raise awareness about obesity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 eminent people including politicians, lawmakers, business leaders, and actors to raise awareness about the dangers of unhealthy eating and lead a campaign against obesity, which is linked to increased cardiovascular diseases and other risks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

In a post on X Modi said, “As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!”

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, Modi underlined the need to educate people about the consumption of oil and unhealthy eating. He said obesity has emerged as a major health challenge, and the problem is on the rise among children. Modi advised people to cut down on their edible oil consumption.

In line with his radio message, he nominated Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, industrialist Anand Mahindra, actors R Madhavan, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Mohan Lal, sport shooter Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, singer Shreya Ghoshal, and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sudha Murty to create awareness about obesity.

On Sunday, Modi said to become a fit and healthy nation, the problem of obesity needs to be tackled. He cited medical studies pointing out how rampant the problem is and how one in every eight people is obese. “Obesity cases have doubled in the past few years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity among children has also increased four-fold,” said Modi.

He urged people to take steps such as reducing oil consumption to nip the problem in the bud. “By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter, and disease-free,” Modi said in the broadcast.

Abdullah, who nominated 10 people including tennis player Sania Mirza and Biocon head Kiran Majumdar-Shaw, said, “I’m very happy to join the campaign against obesity launched by PM @narendramodi ji. Obesity causes a number of lifestyle related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes and breathing problems not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety & depression...”

Nilekani underlined the need to exercise and eat right. “Grateful to PM @narendramodi for launching the all-important #FightObesity campaign. Apart from a range of health-related benefits, reduced usage of edible oil will also strengthen the nation’s economy by reducing dependence on imports and saving valuable resources. In addition to dietary changes, I have also incorporated daily exercise to keep obesity and related issues in check...” he said in a post on X.