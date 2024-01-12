close_game
Modi to undertake set of rituals ahead of Ram Temple consecration

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Jan 12, 2024 10:51 AM IST

Modi said he would follow all the rules on the day and before the inauguration with the strictness mandated by the scriptures despite his hectic schedule and responsibilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will undertake a set of rituals required ahead of the consecration of the idols at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will visit Panchavati in Nashik, where Lord Ram spent much of his exile, and fast for 11 days besides waking up at the Brahamamahurata (before dawn).

In an audio message, Modi said the consecration has evoked sentiments he has never felt before. “I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration,” he said.

Modi said people have waited long for the temple construction. He sought their blessings ahead of its inauguration ceremony.

Modi said he would follow all the rules on the day and before the inauguration with the strictness mandated by the scriptures despite his hectic schedule and responsibilities.

He has started the ritual of following Yama-Niyam for 11 days before consecration, said a person aware of the matter. “The Prime Minister continuously follows the rules like Brahmamuhurta Jagran, Sadhana, and Satvik diet in his daily routine”. The person added Modi will fast as a ritual for all 11 days.

The scriptures require the consecration of a deity’s idol to be carried out through a detailed and comprehensive process. “...detailed rules have been given which have to be followed several days before the consecration. As a devotee of Ram, the Prime Minister is dedicated to the construction and consecration of Ram temple in the spirit of spiritual practice,” said the person.

    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

