News / India News / Modi, UAE Prez discuss terrorism, civilian deaths as Israel-Hamas war rages

Modi, UAE Prez discuss terrorism, civilian deaths as Israel-Hamas war rages

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 03, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi said that he discussed terrorism and the loss of civilian lives in West Asia with the UAE President.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) share “deep concerns” over terrorism, the deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.(PTI / File)
Modi made the remarks in a post on X after a phone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed as part of India’s outreach to Arab states in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives,” Modi said.

“We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone’s interest,” he added.

India has condemned the terror attacks by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, saying there can be no justification for any manifestation of terrorism. At the same time, New Delhi has reiterated its traditional support for a two-state solution that leads to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine “living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel”.

The UAE is among India’s closest strategic partners in West Asia. The two countries are also part of the I2U2 grouping which includes Israel and the US.

Modi’s conversation with the UAE president follows his phone calls with Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and King Abdullah of Jordan.

He spoke with Sisi on October 28 and discussed the “deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia”. Modi also said that India and Egypt share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives.

“We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance,” Modi posted on X after his phone conversation with Sisi.

On October 23, Modi spoke with King Abdullah of Jordan and exchanged views on the developments in West Asia. He said in a post on X at the time that the two countries share concerns on terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. “Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation,” he said in the post.

Modi and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke on phone on October 10. Modi said at the time that India stands firmly with Israel “in this difficult hour”. He added: “India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

