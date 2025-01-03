Modi’s new year resolutions are ‘jumlas’: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no solution to the economic turmoil created by its government as it cited economic data on gold loans, private consumption, food inflation and household liabilities. The Congress cited economic data on gold loans, private consumption, food inflation and household liabilities. (HT PHOTO)

“50% increase in gold loans and 30% jump in gold loan NPAs. Private consumption - the total value of goods and services purchased by households has slowed down in the last 8 quarters and has not recovered to pre-Covid levels,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

“Narendra Modi ji, Your annual ‘New Year Resolutions’ have been nothing short of ‘jumlas’ destroying the lives of every citizen,” he added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said according to the RBI, the income of Indian families is continuously decreasing and the number of borrowers is increasing.

“According to the World Inequality Database, economic inequality has increased more during the BJP rule than during the British rule,” she wrote on X.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the high rate of default on gold loans taken by Indian families to attack the prime minister.

“The Modi Government’s rampant cronyism, erratic policymaking, and warped priorities have earned it the dubious distinction of being the only Government in the history of Independent India to steal mangalsutras from women,” Ramesh wrote on X.