Shimla/Nahan, As many as 40 persons died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till July 20 and the state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹329 crore, according to the state emergency operation centre. Monsoon: Himachal suffers losses to the tune of ₹ 329 crore, 40 killed in rain-related incidents

One person was washed away as a cloudburst incident took place in Raitua village in Anj Bhoj area under Paonta subdivision in Sirmaur district late Friday night.

Confirming the incident, Paonta Sub Divisional Magistrate Gunjeet Cheema said that immediately after getting the information of a cloudburst in Raitua village, a team of Puruwala police station with the help of local residents launched a search operation in the five km long area where the Raitua Nullah flows to join the Tons River.

After a night long rescue and search operation, the dead body of a 48-year-old person identified as Aman Singh, a resident of Danda Anj village, was recovered from the Tons river on Saturday morning.

The SDM said that as per the information Singh along with his daughter rushed towards his cowshed situated near Raitua Nullaha after he heard a sound of gushing water in the Nullah.

The nullah was flooding following a cloudburst up side the stream. The increasing flash flood washed away Singh but he succeeded in saving the life of his daughter by pushing her away from the flooded area.

After the daughter raised an alarm, the residents of Raitua village rushed to the spot and started a search for Singh. They also informed the Puruwala police and local administration about the incident.

After a night long search, Singh's dead body was found this morning in the Tons river, the SDM added.

The local MeT office on Saturday warned of moderate flash floods risk in few areas in Sirmaur and Shimla districts in the next 24 hours and issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated areas in the state on July 23.

It also issued yellow warning of heavy rains at isolated areas in the state on July 21, 22, 24 and 25 and cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in the low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains lashed a few parts of the state in the past 24 hours and Nahan in Sirmaur district with 60.4 mm was wettest in the state followed by Bilaspur while Kasauli, Dalhousie, Slapper received rain ranging between 1 to 3 mm.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.