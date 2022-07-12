Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rainfall in parts of Maha; 3 missing in Gadchiroli district
Live

Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rainfall in parts of Maha; 3 missing in Gadchiroli district

  • Monsoon news LIVE: After four straight days of downpour last week, Mumbai has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall.
Rainfall LIVE updates: Nashik- Temples submerged in floodwater after a rise in the water level of the Godavari river following the release of water from the Gangapur Dam, on Monday.
Rainfall LIVE updates: Nashik- Temples submerged in floodwater after a rise in the water level of the Godavari river following the release of water from the Gangapur Dam, on Monday.(PTI)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 07:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Monsoon LIVE updates: As heavy rainfall continue to wreck havoc in several parts of the country, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert and be available to people in view of the forecast of heavy rains continuing for the next three days.

In Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains since the last few days. 

After four straight days of downpour last week, Mumbai has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 12, 2022 07:58 AM IST

    Maha: 83 rain-related deaths recorded since June 1

    As many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday.

  • Jul 12, 2022 07:39 AM IST

    Maharashtra | 3 missing in Gadchiroli district after heavy rainfall

    Three persons were missing in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district after heavy rains and incessant downpour led to a rise in water levels of several rivers in Nashik district, while Mumbai and its adjoining areas received moderate showers on Monday.

  • Jul 12, 2022 07:37 AM IST

    Gujarat | Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad

    Source: ANI
    Source: ANI
  • Jul 12, 2022 07:35 AM IST

    Gujarat |  Moderate rainfall expected for next 5 days

    For next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the entire state. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch. The intensity of rainfall will reduce by 15th July: Dr Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Dept

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monsoon weather imd + 1 more
india news

Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rainfall in parts of Maha; 3 missing in Gadchiroli district

  • Monsoon news LIVE: After four straight days of downpour last week, Mumbai has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall.
Rainfall LIVE updates: Nashik- Temples submerged in floodwater after a rise in the water level of the Godavari river following the release of water from the Gangapur Dam, on Monday.(PTI)
Rainfall LIVE updates: Nashik- Temples submerged in floodwater after a rise in the water level of the Godavari river following the release of water from the Gangapur Dam, on Monday.(PTI)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 07:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Makers of world's first electric, autonomous tractor eyes Indian farming expanse

  • Monarch Tractor, a US-based company, opens its first India office in Hyderabad.
Screengrab from video posted on Youtube by Monarch Tractor.
Screengrab from video posted on Youtube by Monarch Tractor.
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 07:29 AM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

More rainfall likely in Gujarat, Telangana; light shower predicted for Delhi

  • Moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Rajasthan while isolated places received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, weather officials said.
People push a vehicle through a flooded area near Purna river following heavy rainfall, in Gujarat’s Navsari on Sunday. (ANI)
People push a vehicle through a flooded area near Purna river following heavy rainfall, in Gujarat’s Navsari on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

Makers of world's first electric, autonomous tractor eyes Indian farming expanse

  • Monarch Tractor, a US-based company, opens its first India office in Hyderabad.
Screengrab from video posted on Youtube by Monarch Tractor.
Screengrab from video posted on Youtube by Monarch Tractor.
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

14 candidates secure 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam

  • This year, the JEE (Main) exam will be conducted twice in line with the previous practice. 
JEE Main 2022
JEE Main 2022
Published on Jul 12, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Copy Link
BySadia Akhtar, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Another Rajiv case convict moves top court seeking release

  • On May 18, the top court ordered the release of Perarivalan after noting that the Tamil Nadu governor failed to take a call on his mercy petition for two-and-a-half years, despite the recommendation of the State Cabinet for remission of Perarivalan’s sentence.
The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO.)
The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking: Tight security in Jharkhand ahead of PM Modi's visit

  • Breaking news today July 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 07:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Ashoka symbol to crown new Parliament unveiled

  • After the inauguration, Modi tweeted, “This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament”.
A 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast unveiled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the roof of the New Parliament Building, in New Delhi.(ANI)
A 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast unveiled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the roof of the New Parliament Building, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 04:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Top court to hear plea over HC judge’s remarks against ACB chief

The Supreme Court on Tuesday is expected to hear a special leave petition filed by Karnataka’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against the orders and observations made by Karnataka high court judge, justice PS Sandesh even as the latter recorded the threat of transfer in a written order on Monday
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Outflow from four K’taka reservoirs increases due to heavy rains

The officials of Kodagu district administration are preparing to evacuate the villages near the reservoirs if the water outflow continues to be high, persons in the know of the development said.
Union minister Shobha Karandlaje during a visit to the erosion-hit areas of the coastal region, on Monday. (HT Photo)
Union minister Shobha Karandlaje during a visit to the erosion-hit areas of the coastal region, on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 12:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Put chapter on social reformer in social science textbook: K’taka min writes to state

State minister for Kannada and culture department, V Sunil Kumar, on Monday wrote to the state government to take a decision to reintroduce the chapter on social reformer Sri Narayana Guru in the social science textbooks or students from other language mediums would be “deprived” from learning about his teachings
Minister V Sunil Kumar has recommended that the state government-led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai take action immediately to bring back the chapter on Naryana Guru. (PTI)
Minister V Sunil Kumar has recommended that the state government-led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai take action immediately to bring back the chapter on Naryana Guru. (PTI)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Bommai to visit flood-affected districts

The CM said he has interacted with the deputy commissioners of the districts affected by the floods and talked about the areas where rescue work needs to be undertaken.
Locals walk past a partially collapsed house, in Chikmagalur. (PTI)
Locals walk past a partially collapsed house, in Chikmagalur. (PTI)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

HDK tests positive for Covid

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home isolation
Former CM H D Kumaraswamy (HT File photo)
Former CM H D Kumaraswamy (HT File photo)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Telangana plans irrigation tourism

This unique concept is to make the people understand the significance of the irrigation projects taken up by the Telangana government in the past eight years to develop the state into an agricultural hub, apart from enjoying the scenic beauty surrounding these projects.
The Telangana government is planning an innovative initiative – irrigation tourism – to attract tourists from across the state to major irrigation projects that would be developed into major tourist spots. (HT)
The Telangana government is planning an innovative initiative – irrigation tourism – to attract tourists from across the state to major irrigation projects that would be developed into major tourist spots. (HT)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Ex-DGP’s clean chit to Dileep in actor abduction case triggers row

In her YouTube channel, Sreelekha, the state’s first woman IPS officer, said the actor was a victim of media trial and investigating team was forced to arrest him because of pressure in 2017.
Former director general of police (DGP) R Sreelekha’s disclosure that Malayalam actor Dileep has no role in the woman actor abduction and assault case and many evidences against him were fabricated triggered a controversy in Kerala. (PTI)
Former director general of police (DGP) R Sreelekha’s disclosure that Malayalam actor Dileep has no role in the woman actor abduction and assault case and many evidences against him were fabricated triggered a controversy in Kerala. (PTI)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthpuram
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out