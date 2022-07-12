Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rainfall in parts of Maha; 3 missing in Gadchiroli district
Monsoon LIVE updates: As heavy rainfall continue to wreck havoc in several parts of the country, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert and be available to people in view of the forecast of heavy rains continuing for the next three days.
In Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains since the last few days.
Jul 12, 2022 07:58 AM IST
Maha: 83 rain-related deaths recorded since June 1
As many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday.
Jul 12, 2022 07:39 AM IST
Maharashtra | 3 missing in Gadchiroli district after heavy rainfall
Three persons were missing in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district after heavy rains and incessant downpour led to a rise in water levels of several rivers in Nashik district, while Mumbai and its adjoining areas received moderate showers on Monday.
Jul 12, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Gujarat | Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad
Jul 12, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Gujarat | Moderate rainfall expected for next 5 days
For next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the entire state. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch. The intensity of rainfall will reduce by 15th July: Dr Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Dept
More rainfall likely in Gujarat, Telangana; light shower predicted for Delhi
- Moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Rajasthan while isolated places received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, weather officials said.
