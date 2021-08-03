Monsoon Session: Here are some of the Bills passed without discussion

In the current monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition has accused the NDA government of “bulldozing” Bills by denying them their “legitimate right” of discussion.

Here are some of the Bills that have been passed without much discussion in Parliament in the recent past:

Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021: Cleared in this session, the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill provides district and additional district magistrates the power to issue adoption orders and examine the work of various child welfare authorities, including the child welfare committee and district child protection unit. It also categorises many undefined crimes where no minimum sentence was prescribed.

Factoring Amendment Bill, 2021: The Bill was passed in just 15 minutes after it was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 28. It aims to aid the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector and was scheduled to be taken up a week ago as well but could not because of Opposition protests over the alleged targeting of politicians, journalists, and constitutional authorities by Israeli spyware Pegasus.

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021: On Monday, Lok Sabha passed the Bill which will allow the government to reduce its share in the state-owned general insurance companies, helping achieve its divestment targets. Divestment refers to the government’s selling of part of its ownership in state-run corporations.

While the government said it would generate income, the Opposition had protested against it, saying the Bill is “anti-people”.

Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021: The Bill was cleared by Lok Sabha on August 2 without a discussion even when the Opposition specifically asked the government for one.

The Bill seeks to abolish tribunals or authorities under various laws by amending various statutes to streamline the justice delivery system. These include the Cinematograph Act, the Copyright Act, the Customs Act, the Patents Act, the Airport Authority of India Act, the Trade Marks Act and the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act.The government said it believes many tribunals only add to another additional layer of litigation.

“By riding over the legitimate right of the Opposition, the government has been bulldozing one after another legislation without a discussion… There has been no enlistment of this Bill… by the BAC (business advisory committee),” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said while opposing the Bill.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien tweeted, “In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!” .

The government has maintained that it was the Opposition that stalled the House and meaningful discussion on Bills.