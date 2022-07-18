Monsoon session of parliament begins today: What’s expected?| 10 points

The start of the monsoon session of parliament coincides with the elections for the 15th president of India where NDA’s candidate, Droupadi Murmu is facing a challenge from Yashwant Sinha, former union minister who is the opposition’s pick. Ahead of the fresh parliament session, two separate all-party meetings were held Sunday by Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu. Venkaiah Naidu, whose term as Vice President ends on August 10, sought a “productive session” as a farewell gift.

Here are ten points on monsoon session of parliament:

1. The opposition is likely to charge at the government over various issues, including the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The unveiling of the recruitment plan - which aims to bring down the average age in security forces - was followed by countrywide protests and criticism by opposition parties.

2. Thirty-two bills have been indicated for presentation. "Thirty two bills have been indicated by various departments for being presented in this session of Parliament, of which 14 bills are ready, but we will not pass the bills without discussion," Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

3. A massive political controversy broke out last week over the use of ‘unparliamentary words’ as the opposition alleged curbing of freedom of speech. Trninamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien among others had said they would not mind getting barred for the use of such words.

4. However, the government has more than clarified on the row. “The Lok Sabha has been bringing out a list of unparliamentary words since 1954. The opposition is trying to make issues out of non-issues as they do not have anything against the government,” Joshi said on Sunday. Earlier, Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla too had insisted that there was no such ban.

5. The monsoon session starts amid fears of global recession and inflation becoming a global concern. While the US inflation figures in June soared to four-decade high, New Zealand consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in three decades.

6. In its July bulletin, RBI said the Indian economy is demonstrating resilience. Last week, retail inflation and wholesale inflation figures were revealed by the government. The wholesale inflation rate bucked the three-month rising trend.

7. Economic crisis in neighbouring Sri Lanka is another issue, which is likely to be in focus. The country is not just facing its worst-ever economic crisis but a leadership crisis too. The government has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday.

8. This is also the first parliament session after the fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The opposition had attacked the BJP for forming a government with rebel Eknath Shinde.

9. The Ukraine war, which is set to enter its sixth month, also remains a global concern.

10. The new parliament complex is expected to be completed soon. A row, however, has broken out over the Ashoka Emblem atop the parliament building.

(With inputs from PTI)

