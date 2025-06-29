Monsoon sweeps across India nine days ahead of schedule, aiding crop sowing

Annual monsoon rains covered the entire country on Sunday, nine days earlier than is typical, the weather department said, bringing forward planting of summer-sown crops. Swollen beas river following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (PTI)

The monsoon is the lifeblood of India's nearly $4 trillion economy, delivering almost 70% of the rainfall needed to water farms and replenishing aquifers and reservoirs.

Nearly half of India's farmland is not irrigated and depends on the annual June-September rains for crop growth.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining northwestern parts of the country, effectively covering the entire country nine days ahead of schedule, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

In a typical year, rains lash the southwestern coastal state of Kerala around June 1 and move northwards to cover the entire country by July 8.

The country has received rainfall that is 8% above average so far this month, IMD said.

An IMD forecast last month said India is likely to see above average monsoon rains for the second straight year in 2025.

Farmers usually start planting summer-sown crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, and sugarcane after the arrival of monsoon rains.