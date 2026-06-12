Monsoon tracker: When will rains advance further into Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into Maharashtra and surrounding regions, over the next two to three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The southwest monsoon entered Maharashtra on June 6 and slowed down after arriving on schedule despite its delayed onset in Kerala, per the IMD. Sea waves lash near a broken bridge in Thiruvananthapuram after the southwest monsoon sets over Kerala on June 4 (PTI)

The monsoon made landfall in Kerala on June 4, three days after its normal onset date of June 1 and nearly a week later than the IMD’s earlier forecast of around May 26. It then advanced rapidly, covering large parts of the west coast up to Goa by June 5 before moving into Maharashtra a day later.

The weather office, in a bulletin on Friday, said the monsoon had already "further advanced into entire northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of west central Bay of Bengal, West Bengal & Bihar, and some parts of Odisha & Jharkhand" on June 12.

Monsoon is running slightly late to make its way into Maharashtra's Mumbai and other areas. For the delay, influence of western disturbances and weather systems from the northwest disrupting the usual flow of the monsoon winds has been cited as the reason. Read more on the delay here

When will monsoon reach Mumbai In its Friday bulletin, the IMD said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, some more parts of Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, and some parts of Chhattisgarh “during next 2-3 days.”

The IMD's northern limit of monsoon currently passes through Harnai in coastal Maharashtra and Solapur in the state's interior, indicating that the monsoon is edging closer to Mumbai and adjoining areas.