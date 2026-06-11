Govt issues ‘extreme weather’ warning in Noida; Thunderstorms, lightning, rain and winds expected in Delhi-NCR tonight

A strong weather system moving in from Haryana is expected to trigger a sudden thunderstorm, lightning, and heavy winds across Delhi tonight, according to the India Meteorological Department . A red alert has been issued. It is expected to rain in Delhi soon, says the IMD. Satellite images show a large cloud system (rain/thunderstorm clouds) moving towards the capital.

The government has issued an ‘extremely severe’ weather alert. It warns that within the next 3 hours, some areas of the district may experience intense thunderstorms with wind speeds of 70–90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph. Lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall, and possible hailstorms, is also expected to occur. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and take necessary safety precautions.

This system has developed due to intense convection over Haryana and is now shifting eastwards towards the capital, with its impact likely to be felt after a short delay later in the evening, the weather body said.

For residents, this means the weather is expected to change sharply after a very hot day. Conditions that are calm or dry during the evening may quickly turn stormy as the system approaches.

What Delhi is expected to experience Delhi is likely to see rain in most areas, with moderate rain in some isolated pockets. Along with this, thunderstorms and lightning are expected to develop across the city.

The most significant feature of this system is the strong winds. Wind speeds are expected to reach 60-70 kmph, with gusts going up to 80 kmph. For residents, this can feel like sudden powerful bursts of wind that may shake trees, blow dust, and disturb outdoor objects.

What this means for residents For people living in Delhi, this kind of weather can cause short-term disruption in daily life. Strong winds may lead to falling branches or loose objects being displaced from rooftops and balconies. Lightning activity also means outdoor movement becomes risky during the storm window.

Travel during the peak storm hours may become difficult due to reduced visibility from rain and wind. Power interruptions are also possible in some areas, especially where lightning and strong winds are more intense.

Warning level and safety message The IMD has placed this situation under a red alert.

For residents, this means staying indoors during the storm period is the safest option. It is also important to secure loose items such as flower pots, outdoor furniture, and rooftop materials before the winds pick up.