Monsoon withdrawal delayed due to low-pressure system rainfall: IMD

After monsoon retreated from west Rajasthan and Kutch on Tuesday, further withdrawal has been delayed due to rainfall associated with a low-pressure system, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A low-pressure area lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 2 days.

A trough is running from northwest Bay of Bengal to north Punjab across cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining south Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.

A western disturbance is affecting the Western Himalayan region.

In addition, there is high moisture feed from Arabian Sea over northwest India in lower tropospheric levels and likely to continue during next two days.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today and Madhya Pradesh on Friday and Saturday. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till September 26; Haryana on Thursday and east Rajasthan till Friday and moderate rainfall likely over Delhi on Thursday. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.