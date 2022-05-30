Home / India News / Moosewala murder updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body; FIR filed amid political row
Moosewala murder updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body; FIR filed amid political row

Sidhu Moose wala shot dead updates: Punjab singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday evening, a day after his security was scaled down.
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead Latest Updates: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday.
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead Latest Updates: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on May 30, 2022 10:55 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (28), better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, a day after his security was scaled down by the state police. Police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a Canada-based gangster have claimed responsibility for the attack.  The move has triggered a political slugfest, with the opposition accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “cheap politics” and chief minister Bhagwant Mann appealing to people to “stay calm”.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 30, 2022 10:55 AM IST

    Heavy police in Mansa district 

    Visual from outside the residence of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu,
    Visual from outside the residence of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu,

    Heavy police force has been deployed in Mansa district and Sidhu Moosewala house at Musa village.

  • May 30, 2022 10:50 AM IST

    Bhagwant Mann to hold meeting with senior police officials today

    CM Bhagwant Mann is taking a minute to minute updates on the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. He will hold a meeting with senior police officials today, ANI reported. 

  • May 30, 2022 10:36 AM IST

    Sidhu Moose Wala 'got threat calls': FIR in Punjab singer-politician murder case

    A first-information report has been filed in the murder of Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, a day after he was shot dead in the state’s Mansa district. The FIR was filed on Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh’s complaint. According to the FIR, the Congress leader was “getting extortion and threat to life calls from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and others”. Read more

  • May 30, 2022 10:32 AM IST

    Sidhu Moose Walas's vehicle being inspected by police at Mansa Police Station

    Sidhu Moose Walas's vehicle is being inspected by Police at Mansa Police Station.
    Sidhu Moose Walas's vehicle is being inspected by Police at Mansa Police Station.

    He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district, yesterday.

  • May 30, 2022 10:28 AM IST

    In criticism of AAP over Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, BJP refers to Kumar Vishwas

    As a political row has broken out following the murder of singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot by suspected rival gang members of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, the BJP has now referred to Kumar Vishwas's claim before the Punjab election that Arvind Kejriwal had links with Khalistani sympathisers. Read more

  • May 30, 2022 10:05 AM IST

    Family say no to post-mortem

    It is learnt that family is not agreeing to conduct the post-mortem of Sidhu Moosewala's body.

  • May 30, 2022 10:03 AM IST

     FIR registered against unknown persons

    An FIR was registered against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 & 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 Mansa Police Station, District Mansa, news agency ANI reported. 

  • May 30, 2022 09:46 AM IST

    On Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Punjab Cong chief: Will go to HC, meet Amit Shah

     Sidhu Moose Wala's killing has been called as a "political murder" by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring.  "The Punjab DGP should be ashamed as it is his responsibility to control law and order... but he is running away from his responsibility by saying it a gang rivalry. We will go to the high court and will meet governor. If we didn't get justice then we'll also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah," the Punjab Congress chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead Latest Updates: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday.
